Winter in Havasu is an amazing thing – and the Lake Havasu Area Chamber of Commerce celebrates it every year with the Winterfest Street Festival.
This year’s event, the 36th annual, will be held Saturday, Feb. 12 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, Feb. 13 from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. Winterfest takes place in downtown Havasu along McCulloch Boulevard from Smoketree Avenue to Acoma Boulevard.
The event returns this year after being down in 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
A few hundred vendors will line the middle of the street offering something for everyone — homemade soaps, arts and crafts, unique gift items, specialty nuts, kitchen equipment, handmade clothing and more. Additionally, several non-profit organizations have booths to show attendees all they offer and commercial businesses have booths to demonstrate their products and services.
The entertainment district, at the park at the corner of Querio and McCulloch, will feature several live musical acts: The Borrowers and Black Rock Candy on Saturday and Black Cat X on Sunday. Also in the district, multiple bounce houses and a zip line for the kids and young at heart. A beer garden will feature beverages from Budweiser line of products.
Earlier on Saturday, the Chamber will kick off the event with a ribbon cutting and proclamation from the Mayor’s office, along with a flag raising ceremony courtesy of the LHC Marine Corps League.
The food court area in Pima Wash will have around 10 food trucks/vendors who will sell all types of fair foods including hot dogs, Satay, ice cream, pizza and more.
Brick and mortar businesses along the route will also participate by having sidewalk sales and other Winterfest specials. The bars and restaurants will also be open and are always packed with Winterfest attendees stopping for a cold one.
Mother Nature seems to be cooperating with this year’s events, and chamber officials urge local residents and winter visitors to come on out, be together and enjoy winter in Lake Havasu City.
“This event is a fundraiser for the Chamber of Commerce to assist with our annual operations and program of work, but it also drives dollars into the local economy through supply purchases, hotel nights, restaurant and bar receipts, retail sales, special licenses and permit fees, and all the sales taxes associated,” said Lisa Krueger, Chamber President & CEO. “But probably more importantly, it’s just fun – and fun is our lifestyle here in the desert so come and have fun with us”, she added.
