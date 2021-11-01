The Havasu Freedom Foundation hosted the rededication ceremony of the Pioneer Brick section of the Havasu Memorial Walkway on Sunday. The ceremony honored those trailblazers who lived in and built Lake Havasu City between 1963 and 1973. This final event of the golden anniversary of the dedication of the London Bridge drew hundreds of pioneers, their families and residents.
Last January, 718 new memorial bricks were installed, the highest number added at one time. Most were donated in honor of the pioneers who settled in Lake Havasu in those early years. Due to covid restrictions in January, the dedication ceremony was not open to the public.
This time, the tempting fragrances of the nearby restaurants along the channel, the occasional sounds of boat engines and the warm, gentle breezes provided the proper setting for a Havasu event that everyone enthusiastically enjoyed.
After welcoming everyone, master of ceremonies Gary Meyers turned to Sisto Sandoval for the Invocation. The Marine Corps League presented the colors. Diane Middledorf sang the National Anthem, then Russ Mascari led the Pledge of Allegiance. The Marine Corps League Color Guard posted the colors and performed the Flag Folding Ceremony.
Mayor Cal Sheehy welcomed everyone and paid tribute to the efforts of the pioneers to establish a thriving oasis out of the Arizona desert. “The Havasu Memorial Walkway is a great opportunity to celebrate and pay tribute to our citizens who helped build this city—the great place we get to call home.”
Steve Greely introduced the other speakers, including Pioneer President Toni Trembley-Ade saying, “She is my classmate from the class of ’76, the best class ever at Lake Havasu High School.”
History teacher Brian Zemoijtel who coordinates the essay contests which produce the 76 Moments of Freedom on the Walkway, spoke and introduced recent essay winner MacKenzie Zemojtel. He noted that he was not involved in voting for his daughter’s essay on Lexington and Concord, which is the most recent addition to the Walkway.
“The best was saved for last,” Greely said. “Dub Campbell moved to Havasu in 1965. His family is synonymous with Lake Havasu City… [and made] countless contributions to our community.”
Campbell commented later about how “nice it was to see the community come together. I’m really enjoying walking around and seeing pioneers I haven’t seen in a lot of years.”
During the brief speeches, the audience spontaneously erupted into cheers or applause, triggered by the excitement of being together with old friends and remembering the good times.
Then the ceremony moved to the pioneer section on the Walkway for Sisto Sandoval’s blessing. Niki Nickel conducted the ribbon cutting on behalf of the Lake Havasu Area Chamber of Commerce. The Walkway then filled with pioneers, friends and families checking out the bricks, sharing stories and hanging out. Soon they would be breaking bread together with a buffet table reminiscent of the early potlucks that were a staple of pioneer gatherings back in the day.
Breck Alvord remembers those early days. “My dad was one of the first Holly salesmen hired here in Havasu. My mom said no one was doing swimming lessons so she did them in 1965 at the Nautical Inn and became a fitness instructor and physical education teacher. My sister ended up being Miss Lake Havasu in ’70 or ’71.”
Another pioneer mentioned how great it was to see people “standing around, chatting, telling stories, looking down at the bricks recognizing names and telling tales. It’s amazing to be in a town where the people that built the town…are still here!”
Margy Sterling said her husband Jim wired the London Bridge for electricity. “He had no plans made. He designed the electric from scratch.”
The money raised by the Freedom Foundation for the brick donations is split 50/50 between the Marine Corps League and the London Bridge Rotary Club. For more information on the Havasu Memorial Walkway, go to https://havasumemorialwalkway.org/
Log In
