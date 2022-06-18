This year’s Celebration of Business was a blast from the past.
On Friday night at the Bridgeview room at Shugrue’s, the Lake Havasu Area Chamber of Commerce held its Celebration of Business and annual meeting with a “Back to Future” theme. Nearly 200 community members, business leaders and philanthropists were in attendance to celebrate the night’s award recipients and to mingle with their peers.
As attendees were served their 1950s home-cooked style dinner of meatloaf, mashed potatoes and green beans and carrots, Chamber President and CEO Lisa Krueger welcomed the everyone to the annual meeting and highlighted the year the Chamber has had.
“I am excited to say that we are back, baby and we are stronger than ever,” Krueger said. “…We will be at over 100 new member sales by June 30, we have also had a net growth of 22 members and membership retention is better than it has been in five years.”
After an opening speech from Krueger, the announcement was made that the chairman for the Chamber Board of Directors for the New Year will be College Street Brewhouse & Pub Owner Jason Helart who expressed his excitement at the opportunity to get to work with the chamber team.
With the speeches done, it was time to move on to the main event of the night—the awards.
Destination Hydration took home the Chamber’s Ethics in Business award with last year’s recipient of the award, Teri Geier highlighting how the health and wellness company was not only able to open during the coronavirus pandemic but also rise to the need the pandemic created in the community.
“In 2021, (Destination) gifted upwards of $30,000 in infusions and injections to the community in the promotion of wellness,” Geier said in a prerecorded video. “Nurses from the company treated over 2,500 cases of covid-related symptoms in patient homes and when the need grew so large the 5-8 nurses that were working 12 hour days, began a car-side service at their clinic.”
The Rising Star award is given by the chamber to a leader who exemplifies service, integrity, and excellence in their vocation and in the community and this year the group decided that Republic Services General Manager Brishen McGuire.
“From the Balloon Festival to the Food Truck Festival to this year’s Leadership Lake Havasu fundraiser, (McGuire) has been there and done that,” Nickel said. “Barely moments upon arriving in town last summer, McGuire was recruited to participate in Leadership Lake Havasu and he didn’t even hesitate – and almost immediately became a class leader.”
The Citizen of the Year award, the top honor of the night, went to retired city councilman and philanthropist Dean Barlow.
“(Barlow) is someone that has given of his heart, with time, service and financial assistance over a number of years,” Krueger said. “He is someone that has been a driving force of commitment to our city in many ways.”
As part of the award Barlow will serve as the grand marshal at the London Bridge Days Parade later this year in October.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.