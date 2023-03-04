Authorities say a man has been arrested in connection with a crash that killed two bicyclists and injured 11 others in a Phoenix suburb. Goodyear police announced Sunday that 26-year-old Pedro Quintana-Lujan is jailed on suspicion of two counts of manslaughter, three counts of aggravated assault, 18 counts of endangerment and two counts of causing serious injury or death by a moving violation. It was unclear Sunday if Quintana-Lujan has a lawyer yet who can speak on his behalf. Police say the suspect was driving a pickup truck hauling a trailer when the vehicle crashed into a group of bicyclists about 8 a.m. Saturday. A woman died at the scene and another bicyclist died at a hospital. Of the 11 injured, one has life-threatening injuries while several others are in serious condition.