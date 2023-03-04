The Sun Devils have been in Lake Havasu City for more than a decade now.
At the end of February, ASU Havasu celebrated its 10 year anniversary with a gathering of current and former faculty members, the college’s first administrative leaders and the Lake Havasu City community members who worked together to bring a public four year university to rural Arizona.
While much of the chatter that night was reminiscing about the long road that led to ASU Havasu as it is known today, there was also talk about what the next 10 years could look like for the college.
Humble Beginnings
Talk of bringing a four year university to Lake Havasu City had been happening since the 1980s, but the first official steps were creating the Havasu Foundation for Higher Education.
The Foundation was incorporated by three locals in 2004, Floyd Hamilton, Conrad “Connie” Blevins and Bill Ullery. The three pioneers invested not only their money into the Foundation but also their time to ensure that the organization was moving towards its mission of attracting a public university to Havasu.
The mission ended up taking a little while.
According to past reporting from Today’s News-Herald the Foundation had first been in talks with Northern Arizona University and Grand Canyon University to bring a campus to the city.
As for the campus’s location multiple sites were considered and tossed aside including the 238-acre parcel of federal land on the southern edge of the city that was once considered for the Mohave Community College Lake Havasu City campus.
Despite all the effort from the Foundation in its first initial years, plans for the university seemed to keep falling through.
Then the Arizona Board of Regents handed down a new initiative.
Things Fall into Place
After the recession of 2008, ABOR, the organization that oversees ASU, NAU and the University of Arizona, directed the colleges to find ways not only to make higher education more affordable but also to find a way to extend their services to the state’s rural populations.
Steve Greeley, President of Havasu Foundation for Higher Education at the time, says the foundation jumped on the ABOR announcement.
“That was something that we took and ran with,” Greeley said. “It really gave us some leverage to talk with the schools.”
Since talks with NAU and GCU had stalled, Greeley says the Foundation reached out to Rich Stanley, ASU senior vice president and university planner, about looking at Lake Havasu City as potential site for an ASU campus.
According to Stanley, after ABOR’s initiative, ASU had been working on program called the Colleges at ASU. The concept for the program, Stanley says, was to find localities willing to donate facilities that the college could build an undergraduate program at.
“The idea was the curriculum would be small campus programs that would be responsive the community needs,” Stanley said.
Stanley says ASU talked with other Arizona cities such as Goodyear, but inevitably hurdles emerged that the cities weren’t prepared to jump over. ASU didn’t run into that problem in Lake Havasu City, Stanley says.
“There were a couple of ideas that didn’t work at all (in Lake Havasu City),but people didn’t give up,” Stanley said.
After years of delicate of back and forth conversations with universities, it appeared the Foundation had found a willing partner, which shared its vision, in Arizona State University.
Now the Foundation just needed a location. Enter Jo Navaretta.
Navaretta says she get involved in the Foundation about a year after the trio of Hamilton, Blevins and Ullery formed the organization.
By the time she joined HFHE, Navaretta had been on the Lake Havasu Unified School District governing board for over a decade during which she says came to understand the value education has for a community and its workforce.
At the time the Foundation was initiating conversation Stanley at ASU, Navaretta and LHUSD was facing the question of what to do with Daytona Middle School.
Daytona, originally called Lake Havasu Junior High School, was the city’s first middle school and only middle school until Thunderbolt was built in 1994, Navaretta says.
By 2009 LHUSD was facing a declining budget due to what staff at the time called a “perfect storm” of funding cuts and declining enrollment. Ultimately, in an effort to save money LHUSD school board made the decision to shut down Daytona middle school and consolidate its middle school program to Thunderbolt.
Navaretta says once she realized LHUSD was going to close down Daytona, she called Stanley to pitch him the idea of using the middle school as a college campus.
“I spoke with (Stanley) about the possibility of converting Daytona,” Navaretta said. “…because of the separate buildings and just the general layout of the campus, it kind of lends itself to (a college space)”
ASU liked the space and on Feb. 18, 2011, the university made the official announcement that the Sun Devils were coming to Lake Havasu City.
The Foundation had found a willing partner for its dream and the land to build it on. Now HFHE just needed to raise the funds.
Community “Moves Mountains”
The renovations required to convert Daytona to an up-to-standards ASU college campus costed a total of $3.5 million. ASU planned to put $1.5 million towards the project leaving the Foundation with $2 million to raise.
Navaretta says she was the Foundation’s fundraising co-chair and as such she and other volunteers would go around Mohave Community seeking donations.
“The easy sales were in Lake Havasu,” Navaretta explained. “It was a little harder to sell in Kingman, Parker and Bullhead. But in Havasu it was a no brainer.”
Even if people didn’t ended up donating, Navaretta says everyone she talked to thought bringing the university to Lake Havasu City was a great idea.
According to Greeley, the first major donation from the community came from John Hughes, owner of College Street Brewhouse, who pledged $100,000.
“That lit the fire,” Greeley said. “The community then got really excited.”
Hughes would go on to donate roughly $300,000 to ASU Havasu Greeley says.
By August 2011 the Foundation had raised $1.1 million and estimated it would be able to raise the rest of the money by the end of the year, but it didn’t even take that long. In September the Foundation announced James Santiago, the owner of Beachcomber Resort and Island Suites, was donating $1 million to the Foundation.
The generous donation from a long time resident put the Foundation over its goal, Greeley said.
“It just showed once again,” Greely said. “Once Havasu gets behind something, nothing can stop this community.”
The designs for the renovations to the future college were drawn by Jerry Clark and the main contractor for the job was Durham Construction, Inc., but Navaretta says that many local contractors donate their services to the college.
“If you look at the donor wall you will see a lot of contractors who did that,” Navaretta said
The Future of ASU Havasu
In August 2012—a little over a year after ASU announced the college was coming—ASU Havasu opened for its first day of classes with 70 students.
David Young, the first ASU Havasu executive director, says he remembers a lot of “growing pains” in the first year. The campus didn’t have a dorm yet for students, so 12 of the 70 students stayed in the Days Inn on 1700 McCulloch Blvd.
That accommodation did not work at all, Young says. ASU Havasu eventually bought and renovated hotel rooms at the nearby Economy Inn into campus dorms.
Despite initial issues with housing and food services, Young says he was able to recruit and hire strong faculty members for the college’s first year.
“We were able to get really good faculty,” Young said. “It was really like a little family, everybody knew each other, everybody did a lot of things together and it is amazing that so many of them are still here.”
Today over 175 students from all around the world attended ASU Havasu, with nearly 200 students receiving their undergraduate in the 10 years since the college opened.
In those 10 years, ASU officials and administrator say their ideas about ASU Havasu’s role has evolved.
Stanley says that while the college needs to focus on growing its enrollment, ASU Havasu has shown ASU the value of having a smaller campus to cater to the subset of students who need that environment.
“For those students that is the best way for them to learn,” Stanley said. “…(Havasu) is place where we were able to build very hands-on programs where the faculty and students can interact with each other.”
On the enrollment front, Stanley says he wants to find better pathways for people graduating from Mohave Community College to finish their four-year-degree at ASU Havasu.
Carla Harcleroad, current ASU Havasu executive director, says the college is exploring expanding its course offerings with the addition of ASU Local in Fall 2023. Currently the college offers 16 campus course that students attend fully in person
ASU Local is different from those 16 courses, Harcleroad explains, because it would attract ASU students who take online courses to attend one in person class.
ASU local students would take a majority of their classes online, Harcleroad says, but would come to the campus one day a week for “specialize programs based around career development, personal development and navigating college life.”
“What this does for ASU Havasu is a number of things,” Harcleroad said. “It increase the number of programs we are offering to over 130”
In addition to better pathways from the community college and expanding class offerings, Harcleroad says the college is also looking to recruit more students from California.
