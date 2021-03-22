Havasu Area Public Art is hoping to put together a massive mosaic of the London Bridge in time for the bridge’s 50th anniversary in October, but it needs some help from the community in order for the artwork to be completed and displayed.
Havasu Area Public Art President Fred Hahn said the mosaic – titled “We are Havasu” - will feature a scenic shot of the London Bridge over Bridgewater Channel that will measure 12 feet tall and 36 feet wide. Incorporated in the mosaic will be hundreds of photos from local residents.
Hahn said HAPA was approached by a Havasu business owner last fall who wanted to put a mural of the London Bridge on their business near McCulloch Boulevard and Acoma. He said the nonprofit is currently a little strapped for cash because it has not been able to hold its annual fundraiser – the Barstool and More Auction – due to the covid-19 pandemic. So he came up with a plan to create a mosaic of the bridge that he hopes will pay for the work itself.
Hahn said each of the water and sky tiles on the mosaic will include a photo submitted by a patron of the work – but there will not be any photos on the tiles depicting the bridge itself. HAPA is asking for donations of $10 or $20 – depending on the desired location – from residents who can then submit a photo that will be featured on one of the tiles. Hahn said the entire mosaic will include 3,888 tiles, and about 1,800 will have photos.
He said currently he has about 400 photos to work with.
He said those photos can be of the person or their family, or it can simply be a shot of something that makes them think of Havasu like boats, balloons or sunsets.
Hahn said he already has purchased the equipment needed to make the tiles for the project. Proceeds from the work will pay for the materials used, and any additional money raised will go to HAPA and be used for future public art projects.
Hahn said he is starting on the bridge first, since he doesn’t need the photos to get that part of the piece finished. He said he has about 1,000 tiles already done and he expects that he will be able to have the London Bridge part of the mosaic entirely finished in time for the bridge’s golden anniversary in October. But how long it takes to finish the rest of the mosaic will depend on community involvement.
“The tiles for the water and the sky are really dependent on how quickly we can get donors and their photos,” Hahn said. “So I’m working on the bridge part first and we will fill the others in as they come in.”
For more information about how to donate and submit a photo for the work email WeAreHavasu@aol.com or call 928-855-2098.
Another issue HAPA is looking to the community to help solve is where to put the finished work. Hahn said the original location for the work on Main Street recently had to back out, leaving the final location of the mosaic up in the air.
Hahn said they are currently talking to various businesses to find a new home for the 432 square foot artwork and they are trying to be creative about where it might go.
He said because the mosaic will be made out of ceramic tiles they will be durable and could potentially be placed on the ground in an area where people walk without damaging the piece. He said alternatively it could go on the wall of a business or even on a stand-alone wall or a slanted surface.
“We are up in the air right now as far as a location, but we are certainly out there beating the bushes to see if we can come up with anything,” Hahn said.
