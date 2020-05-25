The U.S. Census Bureau is working on restarting its field operations in Mohave County after in-person visits from census workers were put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.
According to a press release from Lake Havasu City, the census will be beginning the process known as “update leave” in which residents will be given another opportunity to be counted as the Census Bureau distributes invitations to respond and paper questionnaires to households– most of which do not receive mail at their home. Approximately 90,000 homes in Mohave County are expected to be included.
The 2020 Census is slowly reopening operations across the country in areas that meet the bureau’s criteria. The Census Bureau says the decision about which areas to reopen are made based on federal, state and local health guidelines, local conditions, and input from local leaders.
The process does not require interaction between a resident and census worker, but all staff has received safety training in social distancing protocols and have been issued protective equipment including facemasks and gloves.
The self-response phase of the U.S. Census started on March 12 and was originally supposed to close on July 31 but that deadline has been extended to Oct. 31 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The nonresponse follow-up phase, where census takers interview households in person, is now scheduled to take place from Aug. 11 to Oct. 31.
In Mohave County, Lake Havasu City officials are engaged in a bit of a friendly competition with Kingman and Bullhead City to see which city can garner the highest self-response rate. Currently Kingman has the highest rate in the county with 70.5 percent of households responding. Lake Havasu City is in second place with a response rate of 59.3 percent and Bullhead City is in third at 52.7 percent.
The national self-response rate is currently 59.6 percent and Arizona’s rate is 56.1 percent according the 2020 Census.
