City officials admitted at the Tri-City Council meeting they are a little anxious as they await the results of the 2020 Census, but they are trying to remain optimistic.
The city managers of Lake Havasu City, Bullhead City, and Kingman each gave a final update on how the census went in their communities during the meeting on Wednesday. The 2020 Census officially concluded on Oct. 15 after a decision by the U.S. Supreme Court allowed the Trump Administration to end census field operations early. Although all three city managers said they were happy with local efforts to encourage citizens to respond, Jess Knudson of Havasu and Toby Cotter of Bullhead both said they have some concerns with the scope of the Census Bureau’s field activity in their respective cities.
Conversely, Kingman City Manager Ron Foggin said he felt the count in his city went smoothly.
But Knudson said Havasu didn’t have the same experience with the Bureau.
“We didn’t see the type of effort that we like to have from them,” Knudson said. “We had somebody on staff that was part of our census committee and was also an enumerator for the census and she was very disappointed in terms of some of the efforts that occurred there.”
Citizens were able to fill out the census online or by phone, but when the census is not completed the Census Bureau sends employees to houses to follow up. Those efforts ran into troubles this year as the Census was being conducted during the height of the pandemic.
“I think the numbers we saw through the ground efforts was less than it was in previous census efforts,” Knudson said. “Obviously there are a lot of obstacles to overcome this time around, but we were hoping for more numbers to come through that effort.”
Knudson said the Census is always a challenge in Havasu because, according to the 2010 Census, about 30% of homes are considered unoccupied by the census – serving as vacation homes or short term rentals rather than a full time residence.
Lake Havasu City’s self-response rate of 63.8% in 2020 was almost 5% higher than in the 2010 Census. Knudson said he felt the Havasu Census Committee’s efforts to get the word out went well.
Cotter praised organizations throughout the county for making citizens aware of the census, but said people are getting harder to reach.
“There is no way you wouldn’t know there was something going on in Bullhead City with the Census — that doesn’t mean that you actually care,” Cotter said. “It is getting harder and harder to reach our residents in every effort that you do ... The Census Bureau failed miserably in our community.”
Cotter said he believes hundreds if not thousands of people in the city were not counted by the Census because the city was still finding such people while going door to door up until the deadline. He said he expects unincorporated areas of the county such as Fort Mohave and Mohave Valley were likely undercounted as well.
Cotter said Bullhead City has already reached out and spoken with Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s and Rep. Paul Gosar’s staffs about their concerns.
“I look forward to seeing the numbers in the first of the year and if they are miserable we will have to take some action because we believe we have a severe undercount – especially in our Hispanic population,” Cotter said.
Knudson said Havasu hasn’t contacted any Senators or Representatives at this point, and hasn’t had much discussion about what it would do in the event of a significant undercount.
“We will wait for the final count to be released and take a close look at that,” Knudson said. “Then we will look at options if there is a reason to look at options at that point. But right now we are going to let the U.S. Census do its job and release the numbers in the upcoming months.”
