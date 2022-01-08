The toll of the coronavirus continues to mount for patients and medical facilities throughout Mohave County, but its impact on area homeless populations could be seen later this year as the county’s annual in-person “Point-in-Time” count returns at the end of January.
The annual point-in-time count, conducted annually by 13 Arizona counties (not including Pima or Maricopa) is a tool in gauging homeless populations, their circumstances, and how social spending can be used to reduce homelessness statewide and throughout the state. The annual count has traditionally taken place on a single night in January, when volunteers and county officials seek out homeless residents for in-person surveys to determine their respective needs. The results of that count and surveys provided by homeless residents are ultimately compiled by Mohave County officials and submitted to the Arizona Department of Housing, before they are filed with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
Last year’s in-person Point-in-Time count was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, but plans are now in motion for a new count to take place throughout Mohave County later this month.
The count is scheduled to take place Jan. 26-28, with volunteers from multiple nonprofit agencies surveying homeless residents about where they stayed on Jan. 25. The count will not only offer an estimate as to Mohave County’s overall homeless population, but will be used to inform state and federal efforts in addressing homelessness throughout the U.S.
Mohave County Community Development Director Mike Smith announced this year’s Point-in-Time count on Friday.
“The PIT Count identifies the homeless population in our community and allows local service providers to not only gauge what needs are in the area, but also to create a plan to meet those needs,” Smith said. “In the last year, Mohave County and its service providers have noticed an increase in individuals experiencing homelessness.”
Smith says partnering agencies in this year’s count will include Catholic Charities, the Western Arizona Council of Governments, the VA and volunteers from other agencies, should they agree to participate. Area homeless who participate in this year’s count may receive “incentive” backpacks, filled with hygiene bags, socks, water and other necessities.
Results from this year’s survey will be sent electronically to the Arizona Department of Housing, before the data is submitted to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Federal officials are expected to examine the data and file a report before sending its data back to the state.
According to a spokesperson for the Arizona Department of Housing, that process may take as long as six months, after which the data will be uploaded to the agency’s website for public view.
Homeless numbers could be rising
Local agencies interviewed 207 homeless residents during Mohave County’s 2019 Point-in-Time count, with 40 respondents found in Lake Havasu City. In 2020, agencies interviewed 162 homeless residents in their effort, with 55 respondents living in Lake Havasu City.
Havasu resident Frankie Lyons tries to serve Havasu’s homeless population through her organization, Veterans United AZ. The organization aids veterans and non-veterans with donations and other assistance throughout the year - and this year, she says Havasu’s homeless population has grown. Just because they’re homeless, however, doesn’t mean they’re unemployed.
“They can usually be found around London Bridge Road, near the water, and down past SARA Park,” Lyons said on Friday. “They still come into town, but it’s been tough for them this past year, with a lot of restaurants being down. A lot of them have jobs, they have an income. They just don’t have a home, and no opportunity for housing in this city. People turn a blind eye.”
And according to Lyons, the coronavirus pandemic played a role in creating new homeless residents last year.
“One person I know lost his wife to the coronavirus,” Lyons said. “With her, he lost half his household income, and he was kicked out of his apartment. No one really thinks about cases like that.”
As of last week, community spaces such as Rotary Park remained a bastion for homeless residents during legal park hours, and facilities such as the Lake Havasu City Aquatic Center remained open to the public if needed.
Although changes in Havasu’s homeless population remain to be seen, Lake Havasu City Mayor Cal Sheehy says that a substantial change isn’t necessarily to be expected.
“Looking at Point-in-Time numbers from past years, Havasu’s homeless population has always been consistent,” Sheehy said on Friday. “Serving the homeless is one of the reasons we started the Community Resources Coalition two years ago, so that nonprofit agencies can collaborate and help citizens who are in need to work through the challenges they may be facing.”
According to Assistant to the Lake Havasu City Manager Anthony Kozlowski, city parks remain open to all law-abiding members of the public, homeless or not, during operational hours.
“We rely on our non-profit and charitable partners in the community to assist those who are experiencing homelessness with the continuum of care they need,” Kozlowski said.
Fewer homeless cited or arrested in Havasu last year
If Lake Havasu City’s homeless population has grown, that growth may not have been apparent to the city’s law enforcement officers.
According to Lake Havasu City Police Sgt. Tyler Tribolet, 32 homeless residents were arrested or cited for offenses in Havasu in the months of October through December, 2020. Tribolet says that number was significantly lower in 2021, with only 14 arrests and citations for homeless residents.
“There is no change in the officer’s approach to homeless populations during the winter months,” Tribolet said this week. “Just as in the heat of the summer months, we will assist any person who is in distress or at risk of exposure.”
According to Tribolet, the Lake Havasu City Police Department hasn’t been asked to participate in this year’s Point-in-Time count, but officers will render assistance if needed.
2020 numbers indicated rising homeless trend throughout state, U.S.
According to statistics from the National Alliance to End Homelessness, the number of homeless residents throughout the U.S. reached a 10-year low in 2016, before numbers rose gradually until the most recent count, which took place in January 2020.
The greatest number of homeless respondents in 2020 were found in New York, which had an estimated homeless population of 46.9 homeless residents per 10,000 citizens. The lowest number of homeless respondents was found in Mississippi, which was home to an estimated 3.7 homeless people per 10,000 citizens.
Two years ago, Arizona was home to an estimated 15.2 homeless people per 10,000 residents - a 10% increase since 2019.
