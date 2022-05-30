The Memorial Day weekend crowds that packed Lake Havasu City over the three day weekend started to disburse Monday morning. But a crowd of more than 100 people including Havasu residents, local military organizations, and dignitaries gathered at the Lake Havasu Memorial Gardens at the cemetery in solemn tribute to every American service member who has given their lives since the Revolutionary War.
The annual Memorial Day Ceremony kicked off with a presentation of the colors by the local Marine Corps League color guard, followed by the National Anthem, the Pledge of Allegiance, and an invocation by VFW Chaplain Jim Bender. Local Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9401 Commander Buzz Bancroft set the tone for the holiday with his opening remarks – calling it the “most expensive holiday on the calendar.”
“Every hot dog, every burger, every spin around the lake or drink with friends and family is a debt purchased by others,” Bancroft said. “This is not about all who served — that day comes in the fall. This one is in honor of those who paid in life and blood. Whose moms never saw them again, whose dads wept in private, whose wives raised kids alone, and whose kids only remember them from pictures. Today is not simply a day off – today is a day to remember that others paid for every free breath we get to take.”
Havasu Mayor Cal Sheehy also delivered a short speech, followed by an official proclamation from the City of Lake Havasu in honor of Memorial Day.
“To many this day is much more than just an extra day off of work and for us standing here today it is much more solemn,” Sheehy said. “It is a remembrance of our last goodbye, our last kiss, our last words with a loved one that tragically sacrificed their lives fighting for our rights and freedoms so that we can enjoy our summers and all of the other seasons.”
Following the proclamation, the VFW honor guard presented the Field of Battle Cross and the VFW and American Legion auxiliaries laid a wreath at the foot of the Battle Cross.
Following the rifle salute by the Marine Corps League and VFW Combined Honor Guard, and the playing of Taps, Janelle Summerlin with Desert Lawn Funeral Home came to the podium to tell those gathered about the Missing in America Project – which aims to locate, identify, and inter the unidentified remains of veterans. Summerlin said the non-profit organization started in 2007 and came to Mohave County in 2018. Summerlin said Desert Lawn Funeral Home is the funeral home provider for the organization in Mohave County and they were able to lay 34 veterans to rest in the first year, and about 18 to 20 veterans each year since. Wendy Greer with the funeral home then read the names of 37 local veterans who have finally been laid to rest through the Missing in America Project.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.