Cha-Bones closed its doors Thursday night for a special event to raise awareness for prostate cancer and funds for cancer screenings.
“The Havasu Community Health Foundation is offering free prostate cancer screenings and they’re paying for them out of their own pockets. I wanted to do what I could to help so we started this competition to raise as much money possible. It’s also important for us to just raise awareness. The sooner you detect it, the better,” said Cha-Bones’ owner, Cameron Moses.
The night capped off a three week-long competition between Moses, Thom Felke, managing partner of Shugrues, and Mudshark owner, Scott Stocking to see who could raise the most money with the “loser” having to shave his head. “I went to get my haircut and noticed my barber, Angel Castillo [who usually has a gentleman’s cut] had a shaved head. He told me he shaved it in solidarity with a client of his who had been diagnosed with cancer.”
It was Castillo’s kindness and compassion that prompted Moses to arrange the competition and recognize Castillo as Orchid and Onions’ Giver of the Month. “This event was fun but the real reason we are here is to raise awareness and also acknowledge those who may not be able to give their time or money but still provide compassion,” Moses said.
After three short weeks, the competition raised over $19,000 with Moses earning the least.
As a prostate cancer survivor, I would like to thank those that held this fundraiser, and those that donated to such a great cause. Cancer sucks!
