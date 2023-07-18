Mohave County finance officials are predicting an $18 million budget deficit next year, as the impact of inflation continues to be felt throughout Western Arizona. It’s a problem the county hopes to face sooner rather than later, and plans are already in motion to address the issue.
According to statements earlier this year by Mohave County Financial Services Director Luke Mournian, inflation has had a persistent and widespread impact on county operations. Costs for the county have increased by an average of 20% since July 2019, with some expense categories seeing price increases as high as 40%. The cost of fuel, public works projects and other fees have risen - And they’re going to rise further by next summer.
Those costs could spell catastrophe for Mohave County, as Mournian said this week that the county faces a very real risk of insolvency, should officials not be able to overcome the looming deficit.
According to Mohave County Board of Supervisors Chairman Travis Lingenfelter, meeting the challenge will take no small amount of effort by county staff and the county’s governing board.
“From now until this time next year, there is no more important work for our board than to work together, and in good faith, to balance the county’s budget for FY 25 and in the long term,” Lingenfelter said. “As chairman, I will be working with my elected colleagues and County Administration to schedule as many special budgeting sessions as necessary - Perhaps once a month - until we produce a balanced budget package to take into next year.”
Lingenfelter says that doing so, however, will require close scrutiny of next year’s budget and closer attention to how Mohave County spends its money.
“We will go through the entirety of the budget to look for cost avoidance and savings opportunities that everyone can agree on,” Lingenfelter said. “We will discuss the current capital improvement projects list. We will be examining various revenue streams and the best combination to continue to conduct the business of the county. At the end of the process, we must end up with a negotiated FY 25 budget package that all of our county supervisors can be satisfied with. They don’t have to love every part of it.”
Public safety remains the largest expense category for the county’s $138 million general fund - and it’s an expense that supervisors may be most opposed to cutting next year. The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, Jail and Animal Control comprise a combined expense of more than $49 million under this year’s budget alone.
Mournian said earlier this year that a quarter-cent excise tax on select goods sold in Mohave County could potentially meet the county’s budgetary needs by providing full funding to law enforcement countywide. Such a tax would satisfy the county’s largest expense without the need to raise property taxes, Mournian said, and would reduce the strain on Mohave County’s general fund.
But a new quarter-cent sales tax would require a unanimous vote by the Mohave County Board of Supervisors. And Supervisor Ron Gould, who represents North Lake Havasu City, remained vocally opposed to such a tax this year.
Gould, who previously served on the Arizona Senate from 2006 through 2012, says that meeting next year’s deficit will mean making sacrifices rather than imposing a new tax on residents and visitors to Mohave County.
“We’re going to need to grind down next year,” Gould said. “(County staff) were unable to make cuts this year, and we’re going to have to do it next year. I’ve felt dissatisfied with how the county does its budget every year since I became a county supervisor.”
Gould indicated on Tuesday that the county can possibly overcome next year’s predicted $18.5 million budget deficit by eliminating possibly wasteful spending and cutting expenses wherever possible.
“I saw at least $1 million in cuts we could have made in expenses during this year’s budget, mostly in expansions and additional hiring,” Goulld said. “I’m willing to take a deep dive into (upcoming budget meetings). But we didn’t make those cuts this year, which will make it even harder this year. Doing the state budget when I was in the senate, I looked at everything. I brought agency directors in, and they would make the cuts.”
Gould and Mohave County Supervisor Buster Johnson both voted in opposition to this year’s county budget, which was passed on Monday in a 3-2 decision. According to Johnson, opportunities may have been squandered to meet next year’s predicted budget deficit - making that deficit all the more daunting in 2024.
