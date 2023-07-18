Travis Lingenfelter

Mohave County finance officials are predicting an $18 million budget deficit next year, as the impact of inflation continues to be felt throughout Western Arizona. It’s a problem the county hopes to face sooner rather than later, and plans are already in motion to address the issue.

According to statements earlier this year by Mohave County Financial Services Director Luke Mournian, inflation has had a persistent and widespread impact on county operations. Costs for the county have increased by an average of 20% since July 2019, with some expense categories seeing price increases as high as 40%. The cost of fuel, public works projects and other fees have risen - And they’re going to rise further by next summer.

0
0
0
0
1

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.