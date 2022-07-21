The challengers for a seat on the Lake Havasu City Council in the 2022 election amassed campaign war chests that are larger, or at least equal to, the incumbents.
According to second quarter campaign finance reports that include all fundraising and spending by candidates through June 30, Morgan Braden has brought in more than any other candidate for local office so far with total receipts of $9,042.33. Fellow challenger Mark Curry has the next highest total for council with $5,200 followed by incumbent Jim Dolan ($3,000), challenger David Diaz ($2,977.47), incumbent Michele Lin ($2,500), and incumbent Jeni Coke ($2,000).
Mayor Cal Sheehy’s re-election campaign has raised a total of $6,635 through June 30.
Lake Havasu City Clerk Kelly Williams said candidates who will be on the ballot and official write-in candidates are all required to submit campaign finance reports if they collect more than $500.
Havasu has a pair of write-in candidates who filled out their nomination papers before the deadline. Neither Frankie Lyons, a write-in candidate for mayor, nor Timothy Trayer, a write-in candidate for City Council, appear to have reached that $500 threshold during their campaigns.
Braden leads all council candidates in fundraising, spending, and cash still on hand as of June 30.
Braden’s campaign has received a total of $9,042.33 during the campaign, including $6,000 from Braden himself. Braden has also received $2,742.44 from Sharon Messmer and another $299.89 in small donations of less than $100 each. Braden’s campaign also reports in-kind contributions (for goods or services) of $324.94 from Ginger Dodier and $150 from Wave Tech Media.
Braden has spent a total of $6,575.31 during his campaign including $2,398 to Foxx Media, $1,576.77 at Build-A-Sign, $1,000 at River City Newspapers (owner of Today’s News-Herald), $832.82 to South Side Signs, $600 to Steve Linnin for website design, and $167.72 to Go Daddy.
As of June 30 Braden’s campaign still had $2,467.02 on hand.
Curry’s campaign has raised a total of $5,200 – including $5,000 in contributions from Curry himself. Curry also received a total of $200 in small donations of less than $100 each.
Curry has spent $2,842.45 on his campaign lead by $2,620 to JustYardSigns.com. Curry also spent $86.62 at 4 Imprint and another $135.83 on purchases totaling less than $250 apiece.
Curry’s campaign still had $2,357.55 available as of June 30.
Dolan’s campaign has raised a total of $3,000 – including $650 from Dolan himself. Dolan has also received $1,500 from Jeffrey Gilbert, $500 from D.L. Campbell, $250 from Michael Bonney, and $100 from Michael Aldridge.
Dolan has spent a total of $2,648 on his campaign including $999 to the Mid-Month Shopper, $999 to the Shopper, and $650 to River City Newspapers.
As of June 30 Dolan’s campaign still had $352 on hand.
Diaz’s campaign has brought in a total of $2,977.47 in contributions – including $100 from Diaz himself. Diaz has also received $550 from Charles and Jean Taylor, $250 from Sam Scarmardo, $250 from Ted and Janice Boyd, $200 from Mike Beard, $175 from Chip and Nancy Campbell, $150 from John and Linda Martinez, and $150 from Daniel and Joy Koblosh. Diaz’s campaign also reports a total of $1,152.47 in small donations of less than $100 each.
Diaz has spent a total of $1,739.18 on his campaign so far, including $414.26 at LHC Printing Plus. Diaz’s campaign also reported a total of $1,324.92 on purchases of less than $250 apiece.
Diaz had $1,238.29 left on hand, as of June 30.
Lin’s campaign hasn’t accepted any donations during the campaign, with all $2,500 receipts reported coming from Lin herself.
Lin has spent a total of $2,322.95 on her campaign - $903.84 at Printing Plus, $545.11 at Print It Havasu, $484 at Career Styles Uniform, and $390 at River City Newspapers.
Lin had $390 still available on June 30.
Coke’s campaign has brought in a total of $2,000, but Coke has not given any money to her campaign herself. Jeff and Tanya Gilbert have contributed $1,500, and Allan Atwell gave $500.
Coke has spent a total of $599 on her campaign – all with Foxx Media Group.
As of June 30 Coke still had $1,401 left on hand.
Sheehy’s campaign for mayor has brought in a total of $6,635 through June 30 – including $135 from Sheehy himself. Sheehy has also received $3,000 from Thomas Flatley, $1,000 from Dustin Runyon, $500 from Kathryn Felke, $500 from Linda Binder, $500 from Mike Dagon, $500 from Dante Marinelli, $250 from Michael Bonney, and $250 from Mike Aldridge.
Sheehy has spent a total of $1,744.05, including $1,000 to Mid-Month Shopper, $500 to Shopper, $135 to 1926 Studio, and $109.05 to Anedot.
Sheehy’s campaign still had $4,890 on hand as of June 30.
