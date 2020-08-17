The Lake Havasu Area Chamber of Commerce announced Monday it is canceling its annual business meeting because of ongoing concerns over coronavirus.
The event was originally set for June, then postponed to Oct. 17. However, the awards ceremony will continue, according to a Chamber news release. Nominations for the annual Chamber awards will be accepted through Sept. 17. According to Chamber CEO Lisa Krueger, the awards will be presented in a surprise ceremony. For information, email lisak@havasuchamber.com.
