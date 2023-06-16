2023 Citizen of the Year Aymie Spitzer

Aymie Spitzer of the Partnership for Economic Development and the new Nomadic co-working center was honored as the 2023 Citizen of the Year by the Lake Havasu Area Chamber of Commerce during its annual meeting and celebration of business.

Lake Havasu City’s business community came together Friday for an evening full of conversation, commendation, and cocktails that were shaken, not stirred.

The Lake Havasu Area Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual meeting and celebration of local businesses at the London Bridge Resort Convention Center on Friday. The sold our crowd was dressed to the nines for the James Bond-themed event dubbed “Man of Mystery, A Black-Tie Affair.”

