Lake Havasu City’s business community came together Friday for an evening full of conversation, commendation, and cocktails that were shaken, not stirred.
The Lake Havasu Area Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual meeting and celebration of local businesses at the London Bridge Resort Convention Center on Friday. The sold our crowd was dressed to the nines for the James Bond-themed event dubbed “Man of Mystery, A Black-Tie Affair.”
But the highlight of the night was the celebration of business, which saw 11 local businesses and individuals honored for their excellence over the past year.
The Citizen of the Year Award, the top honor of the night, was given to Aymie Spitzer with the Partnership for Economic Development and Havasu’s new co-work center called Nomadic. Spitzer was integral in getting co-working going in Havasu with F106, and has also helped start the Creative Comrades and the popular First Friday events on Main Street.
As part of receiving the Citizen of the Year Award, Spitzer will serve as the grand marshal of the London Bridge Days Parade this October.
This year’s Chamber Business of the Year Award went to Mortgage West Financial, for their frequent participation in Chamber programs and fundraising events this year. Mortgage West has members on the Chamber’s Ambassador Committee, and heavily support the Leadership Lake Havasu Program and the Career Explorations Internship Program.
Steve Clark, of Tri-State Rentals, received the Chamber Volunteer award for help he and his business provided for various Chamber fundraising efforts and events.
Austin Ruffner of Mortgage West Financial received the Whelan Leadership Award after using the skills he learned in Leadership Lake Havasu to help future leadership cohorts, and his work with the Lake Havasu Chamber Foundation for Education and Leadership.
Rick Riegler and the Lake Havasu Marine Association received the Elevating Havasu Award for the ongoing efforts to make the lake accessible for recreation, and to keep the lake clean and healthy.
ASU Havasu graduate Taylor Harrison, of Mohave Mist and Spa, received the Rising Star Award for her involvement in several leadership positions in the community with the Chamber of Commerce, the Chamber Foundation, and Lake Havasu City Rotary.
Local Jet Ski enthusiast Chris Hagest received the Spirit of Hospitality award for his passion in keeping personal watercraft top-of-mind in Havasu. Hagest has worked with IJSBA over the years, helped to bring the Pro Watercross International Cup to Lake Havasu this fall, the Jet Ski and Nedra Atwood monuments on the Island, and created a Jet Ski Museum at his business.
The Bridge to Business Award went to Allison Paoli, with MIII Leadership Enterprises and Destination Havasu Realty for her desire to train and educate leaders of all ages – including high school students in the Chamber Foundation’s internship program.
Republic Services picked up the Chamber’s Ethics in Business Award for keeping Lake Havasu City clean, through collaborating with the community on various lake and desert cleanup efforts this year.
The Community Enhancement Award went to Havasu Riviera Marina for the additional boat launching option that the new development provides, and the improvements made on the marina property.
Brendah Sandez, an agent at Farmer’s at Interweb Insurance Company, was named the Ambassador of the Year. She was selected by the Ambassador Committee based on her participation, attitude and willingness to volunteer for every chamber event over the past year.
