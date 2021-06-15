Plans to show off the Havasu Riviera for a few hours during The Lake Havasu Area Chamber of Commerce’s June mixer have been postponed due to the heat, but the mixer itself has shifted focus with a new indoor location.
The mixer will take place on Thursday from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. as originally planned, but instead of setting up outdoors at the Riviera Keller Williams and Desert Land Group will instead host the mixer in Keller Williams’ brand new office building which was completed last year. Mychal Gorden with Desert Land Group said the decision to call off the original plans out at the Riviera was made jointly by Desert Land Group, the Chamber of Commerce, and Lake Havasu City.
“It was programmed to be an outdoor event with a tent and swamp coolers, but with 120-plus degrees on Thursday those swamp coolers aren’t going to do the trick,” Gorden said. “We felt it was in the best interest of the public to not host an outdoor event in this extreme heat. So we are going to postpone it. We will do a Chamber event at Riviera as soon as possible – probably early this fall. But in the meantime Keller Williams and Desert Land Group stepped up to still have the Chamber mixer. Everyone is invited to come check out the new building and participate with us at Keller Williams on Thursday night.”
Chamber mixers are open to the public with a $10 admission fee, while Chamber members pay $5 to get in. Admission includes food which will be catered by Shugrue’s, as well as two beverages. The Keller Williams office building is located at 135 Park Avenue.
