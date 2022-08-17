In June, the Lake Havasu Area Chamber of Commerce held its annual gala where it presented awards to individuals and businesses to celebrate their contributions to the local community as it has done every year.
But this year the chamber held back one of those awards.
The Bridge to Business Award (formerly known as the Business and Education Leader Award) was held, the Chamber says, Jaime Festa-Daigle, the awards recipient, was on an educational tour in Europe at the time.
At Tuesday night’s Lake Havasu Unified School District meeting the award was presented as a surprise to Festa-Daigle by last year’s recipient, Karla Desper of the WAVE JTED.
According to the chamber, the Bridge to Business Award honors an individual, supporter or volunteer from the local education committee that is active with the Chamber of Commerce, and works to bridge the gaps between business and education.
Festa-Daigle, according to her nominator, is the epitome of the award as she works tirelessly to keep local businesses and community members connected with our education system.
“When I told Festa-Daigle that I was interviewing a lot of kids who had very poor interview skills... she connected me with Marsha Becker (the 2019 recipient of this award) who runs the CTE program and we were able to partner to help kids learn invaluable skills to help them get a job after school,” Festa-Daigle’s nominator said.
Festa-Daigle’s efforts led to a regular “interview class” the high school students who participate in the Career Explorations Internship Program.
Festa-Daigle is very well connected within the community in large part because she has either taught them or their kids, the chamber says. She has garnered everyone’s trust and respect because she has a teacher’s heart and is always looking for ways to make the people or things around her better.
“Festa-Daigle takes a deep interest in people and honestly wants to see them succeed,” Festa-Daigle‘s nominator said. “I have never seen someone so proud and happy to see others achieve their goals. I know without a doubt that I am a better person just by knowing her.”
