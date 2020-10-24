The Lake Havasu Area Chamber of Commerce honored 11 chamber members and community individuals this week with surprise visits from a volunteer “prize patrol” in place of their usual celebration.
The Chamber had to cancel its Annual Meeting and Celebration of Business earlier this year due to pandemic-related restrictions, but they didn’t want to cancel the awards program, Lisa Krueger, Chamber president and CEO, said.
“2020-2021 is our 50th anniversary and we couldn’t just let this go when there are so many deserving of the honors,” she said.
“We had a task force working on the original event, and when we realized that couldn’t happen, we pivoted to the surprise celebrations instead,” Krueger said. “As it turns out, the prize patrol really enjoyed the personal visits and we may even weave some of this into our next awards party, even if we get to go back to in-person events.”
Presenting sponsor for the awards program is Anderson Toyota, who participated in the prize patrol event. Awardees were also provided with fresh baked pies from Amore Pie and More, a bottle of spirits from Copper Still Distillery, and flowers from Tux and Tulips.
Plans will soon be underway for the 2021 Annual Meeting and Celebration of Business, tentatively scheduled for June 11, 2021. Award nominations will be accepted after March 1, 2021.
For more information, please call 928-855-4115 or visit www.havasuchamber.com.
