The Lake Havasu Area Chamber of Commerce is beginning a new course in health safety education for local businesses, thanks to a $40,000 grant enacted by the Arizona Governor’s Office.
According to Chamber President Lisa Krueger, the organization plans to reach at least 100 Havasu businesses with in-person programs and live-streamed classes. The program would allow Havasu business owners to learn new skills in preventing the spread of diseases such as the coronavirus, and would instill confidence in employees that they are operating in safe workplaces, according to Krueger.
“It will help with operations during the crisis, and participating businesses will get a certificate of completion that will let consumers know the business cares,” Krueger said. “It encourages them to get out, shop local and take advantage of local services.”
And according to chamber statistics, that confidence could be crucial this year. According to a news release by the chamber last week, the organization has suffered financially due to the pandemic thus far, with fewer members renewing their memberships due to a lack of revenue-generating events. Lake Havasu Area Chamber of Commerce have projected a loss of revenue between 20% and 25% over the next 18 months without a return of consumer confidence.
The chamber’s HELP (Health, Empowered, Local, Proponent) program will cover topics of physical health for owners and employees, business financial health and worksite environmental health. Information about the program has already been distributed among local businesses.
Krueger expects the program to be positively accepted by the Havasu community, and it will add a valuable resource to any businesses that otherwise may not be able to afford such education due to the ongoing pandemic.
Training under the HELP program are expected to take place January through March, and will be available to all local businesses - not merely chamber members - within a 20-mile radius of Havasu. The classes will be free of charge.
Funding for the program was provided through the statewide $1 million Chamber of Commerce COVID-19 Response Grant Program, which was established in November by Gov. Ducey.
Arizona businesses have innovated and adjusted for months to operate safely while prioritizing public health,” Ducey said last month. ”(The) grant funding will bring additional support to small businesses impacted by the pandemic, keep our economy moving forward and help protect public health and safety.”
For more information about the HELP program, or how to get involved, contact the Lake Havasu Area Chamber of Commerce at 928-855-4115, or visit www.havasuchamber.com.
