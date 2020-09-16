The Lake Havasu Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual Desert Bash will take place this December, as and registration for the event saw a surge of interest from participants.
According to Chamber President Lisa Krueger, registration for the annual off-road poker run began this week. As of Wednesday afternoon, more than half of the event’s 255 open participation slots were filled. Krueger says the poker run itself will remain much the same as in years past, but caution will be taken to prevent the possible spread of the coronavirus among participants.
“The event is going to take place at Standard Wash as it has for many years, on BLM and state land,” Krueger said Wednesday. “When people are off-roading, they’re already physically distanced from others. We’ll still have an area for vendors, but social distancing and face masks will be required.”
According to Krueger, the event’s traditional beer garden will be absent this year. And although a food truck will be present, Krueger says Chamber employees will not serve food at the event themselves, as they have at past Desert Bash events.
The event will begin Dec. 11 with sign-ins and a free movie showing, which will be open to the public. The poker run will take place Dec. 12.
“We want to provide holiday family fun in a safe manner, before the holidays,” Krueger said.
Readers who wish to register for this year’s Desert Bash can do so at havasuchamber.com.
