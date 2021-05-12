The Leadership Lake Havasu program is now taking applicants for the 2021-22 year.
The LLH program is a part of the Lake Havasu Chamber Foundation for Education and Leadership and takes 30 community members through a nine month community immersion experience.
“I was nervous when I first joined this class. As time went on though I opened up and learned a lot about the community and about myself,” said LLH 2021 graduate Blake Head. “I want to help in the business and education sectors in town to help grow Lake Havasu City even more.”
The LLH program runs from September to May and spends one day per month exploring ideas, learning about Havasu’s assets and building strong relationships. As part of the course the class will also plan, organize and execute a fundraiser in April.
Tuition is $675 for chamber members and $925 for non-chamber members. Partial Scholarships may be available on a limited basis.
Interested candidates must complete an application and attend an interview after the program’s August Orientation. Applications are available online at havasuchamber.com and are due by July 31.
For more information contact the chamber at 928-855-4115.
