Niki Nickle, vice president of investor relations with the Lake Havasu Area Chamber of Commerce, recently completed her third year at the Institute for Organization Management, a four-year nonprofit leadership training program at the University of Arizona.
“I am so proud of Niki. Completing IOM is challenging, but it ensures that our local chamber has the most qualified team members working on behalf of business in Lake Havasu City,” said Lisa Krueger, the Lake Havasu Chamber’s president and CEO, in a news release.
The Institute for Organization Management educates its members to become strong business advocates in four week-long sessions that focus on leadership, advocacy, marketing, finance and membership.
