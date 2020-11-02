The Lake Havasu Area Chamber of Commerce is surveying its members about possible solutions for Lake Havasu City’s budget deficit. The deficit has occurred because the city’s expenses are larger than the current revenue stream.
City officials are considering a commercial lease tax as one of the possible options.
According to city administrators, Lake Havasu City’s property tax rate of 0.6718 is well below the state average of 1.277, the 2% city sales tax is 0.32% below the state average, and the bed tax is 0.15% above average.
Although councilmembers have expressed support for a commercial lease tax in past discussions, city manager’s office spokesman Anthony Kozlowski said all options are still on the table.
“That process will go through interactions with the public and the business community as we try to determine what is best for Lake Havasu,” he said.
In its survey to members, the Chamber of commerce says other options include:
• An additional sales tax: from .1 to 1% added to the current city sales tax amount of 2%.
• A 3% increase in the hotel tax. The average rate of the comparison cities is 2.85% ranging from 2% to 6%, the Chamber said.
• A property tax increase: The current rate is .6718. The average of the comparison cities property tax is 1.2779%, ranging from 4.7845% to .2599%, the Chamber said. According to the City’s May 21 budget presentation, 85% of Arizona cities and town have a commercial lease tax.
• No additional revenue.
According to Chamber President Lisa Krueger, Mayor Cal Sheehy asked the Chamber to conduct some research and bring back its findings to the city in the fall.
The Chamber has sent a short survey to its members that explain the options, but the organization wants to hear from businesses not affiliated with the agency too, Krueger said.
To receive the survey link, Krueger asks businesses to request the survey link by emailing survey@havasuchamber.com.
For information, contact Krueger at 928-855-4115 or email to lisak@havasuchamber.com
