The Lake Havasu City Chamber of Commerce was recognized on a national scale recently, receiving a new award from the Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives (ACCE).
The Havasu Chamber was given the Grow with Google Partnership Award as recognition for the Chambers and Vice President of Investor Relations, Niki Nickle, efforts to help local member businesses with their online presence via google.
This is the first time that the award has been given by the ACCE and Nickle says the fact they chose to give it to the chamber in Lake Havasu is a big deal.
“It is great for a national organization such as ACCE and Google to recognize rural Arizona Lake Havasu area Chamber of Commerce as the award recipient out of any chamber is a huge accomplishment,” Nickle said.
The Havasu chamber has been a Google partner for four years now and in that time Nickle has been leading workshops that have helped 600 businesses learn how to make themselves more searchable on google using free tools the search engine provides.
Nickle first heard about the google partnership at a training in Tucson.
“There was a girl there with Google Partner and she was just giving us all of these resources and social media integration and these google analytics and I just thought this is gold,” Nickle said. “At the end she said you know you guys have access to all this information as organizations, you can become a google partner.”
Nickle came back to Havasu determined to make the chamber a google partner but she didn’t realize then how needed it was in town.
“When I took this position about five years ago it was shocking to me coming from the business market of New York and Los Angeles to find that the majority of our businesses were not in coined phrase googleable,” Nickle said. “You couldn’t find them or if you found them they weren’t verified or it wasn’t up to date.”
Since the chamber became a google partner, Nickle has hosted trainings for members or provides them with access to seminars being put on by Google themselves. She says that everyone comes out of the trainings with some new knowledge.
“Everybody says that they learned something, at least one nugget that they can take and use right then,” Nickle said. “Most of the businesses that I have done training with or have given resources for training have come back for more advanced trainings.”
Nickle will be speaking at a webinar on April 7 where she will discuss in detail Havasu’s strategy for educating business about google features.
