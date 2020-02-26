The push to repeal an unpopular vehicle registration fee looked doomed to fail on the floor of the House of Representatives on Wednesday, but a dramatic last-minute change of heart by the author of the 2018 legislation being repealed tipped the scales and sent the bill on to the Senate.
HB 2442 proposes eliminating a $32 vehicle registration fee, known as the highway safety fee, starting in July 2020. That is a full year earlier than the State Legislature and the governor’s office agreed to repeal the fee during the 2019 legislative session. The fee was created by the 2018 State Legislature as a permanent funding source for the Department of Public Safety but has received significant pushback from citizens since it was enacted.
The push to repeal the fee has separated members of the House largely along party lines with Democrats opposing the bill. Republicans mostly supported the repeal effort but the highway safety fee’s original author, Rep. Noel Campbell, R-Prescott, told the Committee of the Whole on Monday that he couldn’t vote to repeal the bill he had written.
Republican’s hold a slim 31-29 majority in the House of Representatives, so Campbell’s opposition would have been enough to kill the bill.
True to his word, Campbell voted against HB 2442 during the third reading on Wednesday and the bill looked like it would be defeated. But at the eleventh hour Campbell had a change of heart.
“I was honestly surprised to see Rep. Campbell change his vote to yes,” said Rep. Leo Biasiucci, R-Lake Havasu City, who sponsored HB 2442. “The vote was at 29-30 and was ready to die when he got up at the last minute to explain his vote. He stated that he agreed that with a $1 billion surplus at the state, it is time to repeal this fee. He then changed his vote to yes and five Democrats decided to switch to yes.”
Campbell’s vote alone would have been enough for the bill to pass, but the last minute flurry of vote changes put the final tally at 36-23-1.
“Removing this tax has been my number one priority for my constituents since getting elected,” Biasiucci said. “I am happy to say we are now closer to that being a reality.”
With approval from the House of Representatives, the bill will now head to the Senate for another vote. Biasiucci said he believes the bill will have an easier time in the Senate due to a 17-13 Republican majority in the chamber.
