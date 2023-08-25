Jacob Blanchard

Jacob Blanchard

A change-of-plea hearing has been postponed in the case of a Lake Havasu City man accused of armed robbery.

That hearing was scheduled to take place Thursday, almost six weeks after police say 33-year-old Jacob S. Blanchard entered a Check Into Cash location on McCulloch Boulevard and robbed the store at gunpoint. But now attorney Kenneth Sheffield, of Havasu-based Rideout Law Firm, says the defense is still missing material disclosure in the case. Sheffield this week requested a continuance in the case.

0
0
1
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.