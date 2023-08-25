A change-of-plea hearing has been postponed in the case of a Lake Havasu City man accused of armed robbery.
That hearing was scheduled to take place Thursday, almost six weeks after police say 33-year-old Jacob S. Blanchard entered a Check Into Cash location on McCulloch Boulevard and robbed the store at gunpoint. But now attorney Kenneth Sheffield, of Havasu-based Rideout Law Firm, says the defense is still missing material disclosure in the case. Sheffield this week requested a continuance in the case.
According to court records, the Mohave County Attorney’s Office has extended a plea deal in the case, indicating a more favorable resolution for Blanchard should he accept that agreement early in Blanchard’s legal proceedings. Prosecutors on Thursday could not guarantee that offer would remain available, should a continuance be granted.
Blanchard is now scheduled to appear Sept. 15 for a new change of plea hearing in Mohave Superior Court, where an agreement with prosecutors may be accepted.
The case began July 15, when police were called to the 1600 block of McCulloch Boulevard in reference to an armed robbery. According to alleged witness statements, Blanchard entered the business several times throughout that day to ask about obtaining a title loan. At about 1 p.m., employees said that Blanchard entered the store a final time with a gun in his possession, and demanded money from the business’ cash register.
Police say Blanchard took $2,080 from the business and fled the scene in a white pickup truck.
Although police say the suspect wore a mask at the time of the robbery, earlier video surveillance footage allegedly showed Blanchard at the location with his face bare.
Police began their search for the suspect, until Blanchard was located later that evening near the intersection of South Palo Verde Avenue and Acoma Boulevard. Blanchard was reportedly driving a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado at that time.
Officers stopped Blanchard’s vehicle, and arrested him at gunpoint. Blanchard was accompanied by his 9-year-old son at that time. The child was taken into custody by a family member at the scene.
As of Wednesday, Blanchard remained in custody at Mohave County Jail on $25,000 bond.
