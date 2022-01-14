A Lake Havasu City woman will continue to receive medical treatment after a hit-and-run accident that left her with debilitating injuries. Now the driver allegedly involved in that accident was himself unable to attend a court hearing this week due to medical quarantine at the Mohave County Jail.
Anthony Estrada, 45, was scheduled to appear Tuesday in Mohave Superior Court for a change-of-plea hearing in his case, where he may have had the opportunity to accept a plea agreement with Mohave County prosecutors. According to court records, Estrada was unable to attend that hearing due to a coronavirus quarantine at the jail.
Estrada’s change-of-plea hearing has been postponed until Jan. 26.
The defendant was charged with one felony count of failure to stay at the scene of an accident involving death or injury. The accident took place on Oct. 28, when police say Estrada struck the 59-year-old victim with his vehicle on the 200 block of Maverick Drive.
Estrada allegedly fled the scene before emergency first responders arrived. The victim was flown to a Las Vegas hospital for emergency medical treatment, where she was placed under intensive care. The victim allegedly suffered bleeding in her brain, a laceration in her kidney, several fractured bones; and she will be permanently blind in one eye as result of the collision.
According to police, Estrada allegedly confessed to his role in the accident days later, when he surrendered himself into police custody on Nov. 4.
As of Friday, he remained in custody at Mohave County Jail under a $5,000 bond.
