The former head of the Colorado River Building Industry Association will have an opportunity to accept a possible plea agreement with Mohave County prosecutors next month, as she awaits trial on charges of theft and fraud.
Lisa Theophilus, 61, was indicted in September after Lake Havasu City Police investigators allegedly learned that she may have embezzled as much as $37,000 from former Building Industry Association Director Bud Schulz. She appeared in Mohave Superior Court for arraignment on charges of felony theft, fraud and identity theft last month, and is expected to appear in court for a change of plea hearing on Dec. 17.
According to statements in September by police investigators, the alleged theft began in 2010, when Theophilus worked as an office manager for the association under Schulz. Theophilus allegedly opened a credit account in Schulz’ name prior to his retirement from the organization, and made more than 1,700 transactions on that account until 2018. Those purchases included personal expenses by Theophilus, according to police, which she repaid through the Builder’s Association’s bank account.
The alleged fraudulent use of the credit card was discovered by Schulz in July 2020, when he tried to refinance his home. The refinancing would have saved Schulz and his wife about $5,000 per year on their mortgage, with a lower interest rate. But according to statements to Today’s News-Herald by Schulz in September, Schulz learned that his credit score had been damaged due to payments Theophilus failed to make on the credit card allegedly issued in his name. The lower credit score disqualified Schulz from refinancing his mortgage.
Schulz contacted authorities last year to report the fraudulent credit card, which police say had an unpaid balance of about $20,000 as of 2020.
Theophilus was questioned in the case by police in March, and allegedly admitted to accumulating many of the credit card’s expenses. Police say none of those purchases were authorized by Schulz or by the Builder’s Association.
According to statements by Theophilus in September, the accusation was the result of a misunderstanding that she hoped would be cleared up by her attorney, Brad Rideout.
