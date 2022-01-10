A Lake Havasu City man could have an opportunity to accept a possible plea agreement with prosecutors this week, after an alleged hit-and-run accident that left the victim in critical condition.
As of Monday, 45-year-old Anthony Estrada remained in custody at Mohave County Jail on $5,000 bond, as he awaits trial on one felony count of failure to stay at the scene of an accident involving death or injury. He is expected to appear in Mohave Superior Court on Tuesday for a change-of-plea hearing in his case.
The accident took place on Oct. 28, when Estrada allegedly struck the victim with his vehicle on the 200 block of Maverick Drive. According to statements later allegedly given by Estrada to police, his vision had been obscured by the sun’s glare on his windshield at the time of the accident.
Police say Estrada fled the scene before emergency first responders arrived, and the victim was flown to a Las Vegas hospital for intensive care. According to Mohave County prosecutors, the victim was placed in a coma after the accident, and suffered bleeding in her brain. The victim suffered a laceration in her kidney, several fractured ribs, a fractured fibula, and may be permanently blind in one eye as result of the collision.
Lake Havasu City Police officers found Estrada’s vehicle, which allegedly matched witness descriptions from the incident, at a Lake Havasu City church about two hours after the accident took place. According to police, Estrada denied involvement in the accident when questioned at that time.
But on Nov. 4, Mohave County prosecutors say Estrada surrendered himself into custody at the Lake Havasu City Police Department, and admitted to his involvement in the offense.
The victim’s husband, identified as Havasu resident Richard Keirns, wrote a letter to Mohave Superior Judge Billy Sipe last month to explain the toll the incident has taken on his family.
“He did wrong by running,” Keirns said. “He made a choice to leave my wife lying in the street for dead. If he had only stopped to help her or call 911 himself, the whole situation could have turned out differently. He made the choice to run and now my wife is in a Las Vegas hospital … she has brain damage, she will be blind in one eye, and she will have a very long road to recovery.”
Keirns argued against a reduction of Estrada’s initial $25,000 bond last month, but that reduction was ultimately approved.
“He needs to pay the price for the crime he has committed,” Keirns said.
Estrada is scheduled to appear in Sipe’s courtroom on Tuesday for his change-of-plea hearing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.