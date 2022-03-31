A Lake Havasu City man could have opportunity next week to enter a guilty plea in the alleged armed robbery of a Desert Hills adult store.
Matthew B. McWhirter, 39, is scheduled to appear April 8 in Mohave Superior Court for a change-of-plea hearing. That hearing was requested on McWhirter’s behalf Monday by Deputy Mohave County Public Defender Allison Shokes.
In January, McWhirter was arrested following a four-month investigation into the robbery, which allegedly took place Sept. 28 on the 3500 block of London Bridge Road.
According to the Lake Havasu City Police Department, video surveillance footage from the store showed a man entering the store with a bandana over his face, and pointing a “distinctive” shotgun in the direction of the store’s clerk. The suspect demanded money from the store’s cash register, and allegedly fled the scene prior to the arrival of law enforcement officials.
Investigators served a search warrant at McWhirter’s home in January, where they allegedly found a shotgun similar to that used during the robbery. Investigators also found a bandana, clothing and shoes in McWhirter’s home that appeared similar to those worn by the suspect.
As of Thursday, McWhirter remained in custody at Mohave County Jail on $20,000 bond.
In early March, McWhirter requested in a letter to Mohave Superior Judge Derek Carlisle that his bond be reduced, or that he be released from custody at the Mohave County Jail on house arrest. That request was not granted as of this week.
