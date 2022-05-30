Changes to the development code for the city’s downtown residential districts will ensure remaining vacant land in the area is developed with higher density in mind.
During its meeting last week, the Lake Havasu City voted 4-2 to approve the changes in the development code for the Residential-Uptown Main Street and Residential Commercial Healthcare District. The changes to the code for both districts include establishing a minimum density of 15 dwelling units per acre with no maximum density, require at least 50% of the footprint of residential structures include at least two stories where height allows, requires structures facing the right-of-way to have architectural enhancements such as pop-outs or decorative stone, and it requires any doorway facing the street to have a minimum 3-foot wide sidewalk linking the structure to the street.
The changes only affect the development code of the residential districts in the greater downtown area. The residential districts run parallel and about a block away on both sides of the portion of McCulloch Boulevard commonly referred to as “Main Street” – between Mesquite Avenue and Moyo Drive, and between Swanson Avenue and Magnolia Drive. No changes were made or considered for the commercial districts along Main Street.
Councilmembers Nancy Campbell and Michele Lin both voted against the changes saying they felt it was an unfair intrusion on the personal property rights of the owners of those lots.
Planning Division Manager Luke Morris told the council that the proposal was made in response to recent developments and proposed developments in those zoning districts that don’t really match the districts original intent – specifically the allowable building heights and density. Both districts allow buildings up to 42 feet and, prior to Tuesday’s meeting, there were no minimum or maximum density requirements, and no architectural standards for new developments in those districts.
“The intent of these districts is to promote medium and high density residential development which promotes living near the medical and other basic services,” Morris said. “It also encourages nighttime activity, spurs economic development, and further distinguishes this area as the center of the city.”
Morris told the council that there are currently about 17 acres of undeveloped land in the two districts combined. Morris also reviewed seven developments in the residential districts that are currently in the middle of design review or the platting process with the city that will be able to complete the process under the current development code – and will have between one and two years to complete construction in order to be grandfathered in under the current rules.
Of the seven developments currently in the works, six of them meet the minimum density of 15 units per acre adopted by the council, but only two of the developments include a second story. In all, the seven developments comprise a total of 6.5 acres, which would leave a little more than 10 acres of undeveloped property in the downtown residential districts.
The changes to the development code will officially be implemented 30 days after Tuesday’s meeting. Morris said that owners of properties in the residential districts could still initiate the design review process under the current code until then. If design review is approved prior to the changes being implemented, Morris said the applicant would have a year to complete the development as planned.
Mayor Cal Sheehy noted that the city also has a Planned Development process that would allow a property owner to deviate from the requirements laid out in the development code in any district – after holding a citizens meeting, a public hearing at the Planning and Zoning Commission, and getting approval from the City Council.
Discussion
Campbell kicked off the discussion by bringing up a variety of objections to the proposed changes. Without giving specifics, Campbell said she is aware of a developer who recently purchased “a very large parcel of land on May 8” in one of the residential districts being discussed whose plans don’t include building a second story.
“This gentleman bought a lot of property just recently and paid a substantial amount for it,” Campbell said. “He bought it with the intention of being able to build what he thought he could build. If we pass this today he has to go back to the drawing board.”
Later in the meeting, it was discovered that the property in question was one of the seven that is currently in the design review process, so that particular development appears to be in a good position to move forward with construction under the current development code. But Campbell said she feels the changes amount to too much intrusion from the government.
“We don’t like the small houses, we don’t like the one stories, but property rights are property rights,” Campbell said. “Government needs to understand the city is nearly built out. We can’t have the next 30,000 people to move in here all be in high-density apartments without concern for our traffic, our water, our infrastructure, our parking – this is a big no for me.”
Lin said she is also concerned about the implications for personal property rights, noting that any landowner that had anticipating building one-story housing will now be forced to change those plans.
“I can understand where Councilmember Campbell is having issues with this,” Lin said. “I own a piece of commercial property in another city that I purchased years ago, just as an investment. I didn’t know what I was going to do with it. But I would be really upset if the city went in and told me I had to build something totally different than what I purchased it for.”
Mayor Cal Sheehy said the changes to the code aren’t changing the vision for those areas of town, but rather are meant to ensure that new developments align with that vision.
“The zoning currently allows this type of height, which was done long before this council,” Sheehy said. “It’s also reflected in the general plan what this downtown is to look like. This just ensures that what is in that general plan that was ratified by the voters actually occurs going forward. We have 17 acres left in this area. We need to get it right to ensure that we have a proper downtown area that was envisioned through those plans that proceed all of us.”
Campbell also brought up concerns about the parking situation in the commercial districts of downtown, along Main Street. Campbell said the parking situation there has been a mess for years and said she felt the commercial areas should be part of any discussion about the surrounding residential portions.
“It is a parking issue. I’m not so worried about the complexes themselves. One parking space, two or 1.5 does work in a lot of our condo complexes that we have because a lot of them are only 25% occupied – that is a whole other story,” Campbell said. “This high density situation might not be in our best interest when Swanson actually got narrowed because of the sidewalk that we put in. I worry about traffic, I worry about parking, I worry about all of it. Yes, these are residential but we use these residential nodes to park all over them during an event.”
Councilmember Cameron Moses responded that using vacant lots for event parking isn’t a good long-term solution either way. He said whether the council agrees to change the development code or not, people won’t be able to park there for events once those lots are developed – whether the owner eventually builds a two story apartment complex or a single story tiny home development.
“That will be another challenge that we will have to address – as do all downtown areas as you have infilling,” Sheehy said. “We have made some critical investments over the years with the Mesquite Parking Lot and others in this area. We have some public areas, and we may have to prioritize some of that if the need arises in the future.”
As for the parking in the downtown residential areas, Sheehy noted that many of the existing developments already have between 20 and 45 units per acre and those apartment and condo complexes also provide adequate parking on site for residents and their guests.
“There is already no street parking on Swanson, for the most part, and we don’t have any cars parking on Swanson. So there is adequate parking in developments such as El Condo I and II, Southwest Retreat, the one on Magnolia,” Sheehy said. “There is parking on the residential side, so our minimum standards for parking seem to be working. On Mesquite there are a few that park on the road, but now from Smoketree to the Riviera area, and there are already these types of developments in that area.”
Councilmember Jim Dolan said he believes the parking issues for downtown businesses are a separate issue from the proposed changes to the development code in the residential areas.
“Even if we leave it the same way we have a parking issue,” Dolan said. “So if we need to look at it from a parking point of view, we should look at our parking situation down there and maybe increase the standards that they need to have. But we also have a density problem down there. We need affordable housing and there are options we need to look into.”
As for the proposed changes, Dolan noted that six of the seven proposed developments currently in the pre-construction process with the city are already meeting the proposed minimum density without building a second story.
“I’m okay with the one story,” Dolan said. “If they are able to get that density with one story then I think that might be something we need to consider.”
But Sheehy noted that with a minimum density of 15 units per acre and no requirement to build a second story, the remaining vacant land would likely turn into a lot of tiny home developments.
“That is not what the intent of the general plan is, or the discussion that was at Planning and Zoning,” Sheehy said. “There is a PD process, so if there is a development that makes sense and is only one story it could go through the permit process, through Planning and Zoning, then come back to council. It could still happen, it just wouldn’t be zoning by right.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.