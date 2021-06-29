The Arizona Legislature is still working out some of the final details about the budget for next fiscal year — which starts on Thursday — but the planned income tax cuts have largely been agreed upon by the House, Senate and Governor. As currently proposed, the concerns raised by Lake Havasu City and other cities and towns in the state about how those cuts could trickle down to affect local budgets have been addressed.
Havasu expects to receive a total of about $8 million in state shared income tax through the end of the fiscal year which ends today. That money goes into the city’s general fund.
When plans to institute a flat income tax rate were first announced during the budget process, cities and towns were worried about how the changes would affect their local budgets because cities have long shared 15% of the state revenue produced by those income taxes.
The Arizona League of Cities and Towns initially opposed enacting the tax cuts but have since taken a neutral stance on the proposal after adjustments were made to the plan that limit the cuts to cities’ shared state revenue.
As currently proposed, the income tax rate would be 2.55% for anyone making $27,272 while anyone making more would pay 2.98% which comes out to a $1.3 billion tax cut. If certain revenue benchmarks are met over the next few years the income tax rate would become a flat tax of 2.5% — down from a range of 2.59% to 4.5% that is currently in place.
Arizona League of Cities and Towns Legislative Director Nick Ponder said reducing the size of the initial tax cuts also reduces the impact on city budgets, while an agreement to boost the percentage of the tax the state shares with cities and towns from 15% to 18% will provide an ongoing boost that will keep revenue for cities much closer to their current trajectories.
Ponder said the plan has also been revised to enact the switch from 15% to 18% one year prior to the tax cuts being enacted — so cities will receive a one-year increase in state shared income tax revenue in FY2023.
Initial plans to enact a $1.9 billion tax cut without adjusting cities’ share would have decreased total shared revenue for cities and towns by $230 million to $238 million according to analysis conducted by the Arizona League of Cities and Towns. That analysis showed Lake Havasu City would have lost about $2.17 million in annual revenue.
Although the league is now officially neutral on the proposal, Lake Havasu City Mayor Cal Sheehy said Havasu now fully supports the current plan after the adjustment from 15% to 18%.
“We have certainly supported that if (the state) has excess revenue it should be returned to the taxpayers — so we support the flat tax from that perspective,” Sheehy said. “But it was important to us that local decisions could be made locally — including our finances. So we couldn’t have the flat tax impact city collections. Now that that has been corrected we support this proposal going forward.”
The Arizona Legislature and Governor’s Office have until the end of the day today to officially adopt the budget in time for the beginning of Fiscal Year 2021-22 – which starts Thursday.
