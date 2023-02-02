The order of events during Lake Havasu City Council meetings will be slightly altered starting next week, and the council plans to consider a couple more potential tweaks to its meetings in the future.
Starting with next Tuesday’s council meeting, the call to the public will be moved from its customary place near the beginning of the meeting. Citizens’ opportunity to talk to the council about an issue that isn’t on that meeting’s agenda will now be held after the public hearings, toward the end of the meeting. The council has also agreed to talk more about potentially moving its regular meetings a little bit earlier than their typical 6 p.m. start time, and to re-examine the process for a councilmember to place an item on a future agenda.
During the City Council’s annual planning session with city staff on Wednesday, each councilmember was given an opportunity to bring up a topic that they wanted to discuss as a council during a future meeting. The council then spent a few minutes talking over each of the topics brought up, and the topics the council agreed by consensus to discuss will be brought back during a future meeting.
In addition to the suggestions about City Council meetings, the council also agreed to discuss how it makes use of its various boards, committees and commissions – and the expectations of both board members and the council liaison to the board. The council also agreed to have a discussion about the potential to build more hangers out at Lake Havasu City Municipal Airport.
Call to the public
Councilmember David Lane brought up the call to the public as the issue he would like the council to consider. He said he has heard frustrations from citizens about the call to the public, and said many of the issues being brought up lately are not within the jurisdiction of the city.
“It is not something that the council looks at, it is not something the council has any jurisdiction over, it is just citizens coming to the City Council to tell us their opinion,” Lane said. “While all this is going on, we have people here at the council meetings that are here to do business with the city – it is a business meeting. Those people are sitting there patiently waiting to do their business with the city, and they have to wait and listen to people go off on their tirades for an hour to two hours on issues that the City Council has no jurisdiction over.”
Lane made two suggestions without stating a preference: to eliminate the call to the public entirely, or to move it to the end of the council meeting.
“Then the people who are there to do business can do their business, then the people who are here to talk and just rant and rave at the city council because they don’t like how much water costs in Flint, Michigan can do that,” Lane said.
Councilmember Michele Lin kicked off discussion by saying there is no way she would agree with eliminating the call to the public all together.
“I don’t care what they want to talk about, that is our job to sit there and listen,” Lin said. “If you want to move it to the end, I don’t mind that. But no way would I take away from the public their ability to come talk to us.”
Moses said he was going to suggest moving the call to the public to the end of the meeting as well.
“I like the idea of moving it to the end, just from an organizational standpoint,” Moses said. “With our current policy, that is when we are going to be deciding what future agenda items we want to talk about. I think it makes a lot of sense there.”
Campbell also said she wouldn’t support removing the call to the public, but agreed to shift it to the end of the meeting.
“I was against it at first, but you have encouraged me to support the idea of moving it to the end,” she said. “I do agree there are a lot of people that are there for business, and they don’t really need to listen to all of it.”
Mayor Cal Sheehy said he was also against the idea of eliminating the call to the public.
“I think call to the public is important, and one of the tenants of what we do,” Sheehy said. “I don’t want to have the conversation, but I already have the authority to adjust the agenda. I hear your feedback, and we do have a majority for the call to the public to be moved, so I’ll do that. I don’t think we need to move forward with a public discussion on this item.”
According to state law, the City Council is not required to have a call to the public during its meetings, but Lake Havasu City code stipulates that the council will hold a call to the public. But city code does not say when the call to the public needs to be held. The code give the mayor the power to create the agenda for Council meetings.
A few years ago, City Council meetings used to have two calls to the public during each council meeting – one at the beginning and one at the end. In October 2020 the City Council changed the ordinance to reduce the number of calls to the public during each council meeting from two to one.
Other meeting changes
Councilmember Jeni Coke suggested that the city re-examine the process it lays out for how a councilmember can get an item placed on a meeting agenda. Specifically, she suggested that the council remove the “future discussion items’’ portion from its meetings. That is the time during meetings for councilmembers to bring up any topic that they wish to talk about during a future meeting. Councilmembers are also able to speak with either the mayor or city manager at any time outside of meetings to request a future agenda item.
In both cases, current city code requires that another councilmember second the request.
Coke said she believes that the future discussion items being brought up during a meeting and seconded can give citizens the impression that there are conversations going on behind the scenes.
“I really don’t know that the perception is really wonderful to the community when we ask for agenda items at the end of a meeting. Sometimes it’s a hot button, and sometimes I think it feeds into a negative vibe that we might have at that particular meeting, or with what is going on in the community at that particular time. So part of my suggestion is we talk about possibly removing that, and just letting councilmembers get items on the agenda.”
Lane said he doesn’t particularly care for the current process for councilmembers to put items on the agenda, which was last revised in late 2021. He supported bringing it back to the council for consideration.
“I think the process that we have is becoming too cumbersome,” he said. “I don’t think the public perception of it is good. We are all adults. We can talk to the city manager or the mayor.”
Councilmember Jim Dolan also supported more discussion on the topic, although he said he would prefer to require more councilmembers to agree to request an agenda item – raising the requirement from two councilmembers to three.
“If anything comes before council, you need four people to approve it anyway to make a code change,” Dolan said. “We have seen that a little lately where we have two people that do something and it doesn’t go anywhere. We have had discussions like with Go Lake Havasu and things on the agenda that I don’t necessarily think should have been on the agenda – like the 1776. There are certain things that when people come to us with it is our job to educate them that it isn’t a council thing.”
Campbell noted that the City Council just revised this same section of city code about a year ago, and it was passed unanimously.
“I know (City Attorney) Kelly (Garry) worked quite hard getting the ordinance together,” Campbell said. “We went through a lot of call to the public and a lot of discussion for people to say they feel it is the right for any councilmember to put an item on the agenda and discuss it.”
Campbell said she believes any councilmember should be able to place an item on a future agenda, whether the request is seconded by someone else or not.
Moses said he was ambivalent about it, but supports having the conversation if that’s what the rest of the council wants to do.
“I don’t really care either way,” he said. “If you guys want to have a talk I will go along and have that talk. I don’t really think changing the policy is going to do anything. I think there just needs to be a change in people and attitudes.”
Coke also suggested moving council meetings earlier in the day.
“We sometimes stay there late, which is fine because we signed up for it,” Coke said. “But sometimes we have high school students that are required to attend and we keep them there late. We have staff that start working early in the morning, and we keep them there late. We have members of the public that want to talk about an item and they are sitting there until late in the evening. So maybe moving the time up just a little bit would help alleviate some of those stressors for some of the people that participate in our meetings as well.”
Boards, committees, and commissions
The City Council has created several groups meant to advise it on a variety of topics, such as the Planning and Zoning Committee, the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board, and the Airport Advisory Board. Councilmember Michele Lin suggested that the council take a closer look at how those are handled, and to try to establish more clear goals and expectations for both board members and the council liaison to the board.
“The council has seen a lot of activity over the last couple years where these boards could have been better utilized,” Lin said.
As an example, Lin said that the airport board could have been used to give feedback on the proposed fee changes council recently approved.
“My suggested goals for the next year are to not only work better with our boards, committees and commissions, but to re-evaluate the process for how that can be accomplished,” Lin said.
Councilmembers quickly agreed to discuss the issue during a future meeting, without much further comment.
Airport hangers
Dolan, who is the council liaison to the airport advisory board, said he gets a lot of questions about the City Council’s views on building additional hangers out at the airport.
“I can’t speak for the rest of the council about how they would feel about that, because it’s not something we have ever discussed,” Dolan said. “That might be something we want to consider, or not want to consider.”
Coke supported the discussion, saying that a public hearing on the topic may help get everyone on the same page.
“I’ve had a handful of people ask me about plans for the airport and interest in developing at the airport,” Coke said. “Potential developers that are interested in our airport wanting things to move faster than they feel like it moves. So maybe a discussion in open public will allow some of these people who have interest to come and express their concerns about the airport, what they are doing and what they want to do, and maybe help things move a little bit faster.”
Campbell agreed, saying she hopes a public hearing can help airport users to feel their voices are being heard.
“A conversation that I had last week was pretty discouraging,” Campbell said. “‘Don’t even get involved in the airport. They have an agenda, and nobody has a voice.’ Those were the exact words by very big players in the game… I don’t want you walking away thinking you are a big player that could do a lot for the community, but your voice will never be heard based on previous concerns.”
The council reached a consensus to talk about airport hangers during a future meeting, with both Moses and Sheehy voicing their approval.
Tourism promotion and economic development
Campbell requested that the council talk about bringing some of the economic development activities and tourism promotion in-house. Currently, Havasu contracts with the Partnership for Economic Development and Go Lake Havasu for those services. Campbell said she doesn’t want to cancel those contracts completely, but would prefer that the city “slowly but surely” transfer more of those efforts to city staff.
“I’m concerned about some of the outside agencies we have contracted with,” Campbell said. “As you know, it is a substantial amount of our income. I was wondering if we could possibly discuss bringing some of those services in house, to get proper staffing in place so the city has better control of economic development funds, tourism funds, and the event side of it as well. The reason why I feel strongly about looking into this is I also believe that tourism includes dredging of channels and I believe tourism includes extra police and fire on the weekends.”
Sheehy said he wouldn’t support bringing those services in house.
“I would be open to adjusting the contract, if they are not meeting our needs based on our contract,” he said. “But, especially on the economic development side, there are some benefits to having an outside third parting being able to negotiate those items for us. There are certain state laws that preclude us from doing stuff on the attraction side if it is done by a municipal government, but the outside agencies do have the abilities to offer certain avenues to bring certainty to businesses to move to our area.”
Lin said she wouldn’t mind having the discussion, though noted that she isn’t sure if such a thing would be possible or how much extra staff those responsibilities would require.
Moses said he feels the city already accomplished setting aside tourism tax money for things like dredging the channel and extra public safety on the weekends when the council renegotiated its contracts with both Go Lake Havasu and the PED last year.
“I believe we already did that once,” Moses said. “We are not giving them all the revenue from the tourism dollars. We are keeping some of that to put into things like fire and dredging the channel. We have already taken that approach, and if we need to keep taking that approach by renegotiating.”
Dolan said he doesn’t want to make changes at this time. He said he has his own concerns about how much the city gives to the PED and Go Lake Havasu each year for tourism and economic development. But he said he has an issue with the timing of it, with Go Lake Havasu recently catching criticism from some for listing the Arizona Pride Tour’s drag show this weekend on its calendar of events.
“My concern, being a liaison with the Go Lake Havasu board, was that everything was fine until the drag show came up, then Go Lake Havasu was a target and that was a big conversation,” Dolan said. “But up until that, I hadn’t been approached by anyone on council with concerns about Go Lake Havasu. So I’m just afraid that some of this may just be because there is stirring in the community that Go Lake Havasu is behind this. I think a lot of that is unfounded – having been on the board.”
Lane and Coke both said they don’t think the city should consider taking over either service at this time. They both said they would prefer to address any issues through contract negotiations.
“I think we can control this during contract negotiations, and/or whether we renew the contracts with the organizations themselves or not,” Coke said.
Because no consensus was reached, the council does not currently plan to have a future discussion about city staff potentially doing tourism promotion or economic development in house.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.