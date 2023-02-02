david1 (2).jpg

David Lane is a Lake Havasu City councilman who served in the Air Force and spent 30 years in the California Highway Patrol.

 Daisy Nelson/Today's News-Herald

The order of events during Lake Havasu City Council meetings will be slightly altered starting next week, and the council plans to consider a couple more potential tweaks to its meetings in the future.

Starting with next Tuesday’s council meeting, the call to the public will be moved from its customary place near the beginning of the meeting. Citizens’ opportunity to talk to the council about an issue that isn’t on that meeting’s agenda will now be held after the public hearings, toward the end of the meeting. The council has also agreed to talk more about potentially moving its regular meetings a little bit earlier than their typical 6 p.m. start time, and to re-examine the process for a councilmember to place an item on a future agenda.

