A Lake Havasu City helicopter business and a potential future skydiving business are asking the city to reevaluate its ordinance prohibiting aircraft and parachute landings in city limits.
Optic Helicopters enjoyed fast success when it moved its operation from the airport to the Island this summer, before being informed of a city code that bars such take offs and landings within city limits. The City Council heard from a total of 14 residents at its meeting Tuesday during the call to the public, each urging the council to reconsider the ordinance. After the first six people spoke Mayor Cal Sheehy requested that City Manager Jess Knudson and staff look into the ordinance titled Aircraft and Parachute Landings and Takeoffs, to provide the council with options for how it could be amended.
The island does have an aviation history. In 1942, prior to any thought of residential development in the area the US military built Havasu Auxiliary Airfield #6 – now known as Site Six – on the island which was still a peninsula at the time. Lake Havasu City’s original municipal airport later replaced the former military airstrip but was moved to its present location in 1991.
Derick Bielke, owner of Optic Helicopters llc., has been flying customers over the region for the past three years. For the most part, his business has been based at the Lake Havasu City Municipal Airport but over the summer he began leasing a lot from Island Inn and opened up a helipad on the island that allowed it to take off and land much closer to customers and the attractions that they wish to see from the air.
After operating for several weeks, Bielke told the council he was informed by the city about the ordinance that prevents take offs and landings anywhere in the city – with exceptions for emergencies, medical or emergency helicopters, and military personnel or aircraft.
“I think all intentions were true, but they were unaware of the city code that didn’t allow that operation to take place at that location,” Knudson said.
Knudson said once the city learned of Optic Helicopter’s move to the island the company was informed of the code and the operation has returned its base of operations to the airport.
Bielke told the council his business started as part-time operation at the airport because it could not produce enough customer traffic due to lack of accessibility of the airport from other major tourists attractions in town. But when he moved the operation to the island he said success was immediate.
“I frantically had to more than triple our staff, and started investing as much as we possibly could into the land and the hotel – as it was clear now that this was going to be a permanent location,” he said.
Bielke also told the council that he has proposed changes to the ordinance that would allow his business to operate out of the island. Bielke’s proposal would require all aircraft and parachutes within the city follow Federal Aviation Administration “safety rules, regulations, manuals and directives.” It also bars all take offs and landings in city limits unless issued a special event permit – just like the current city code – but it adds an additional exception for an operator that has been issued a letter of authorization by the FAA which would allow such operators to bypass city approval.
The ordinance – Chapter 9.16.160 – was originally created in 1986, and was revised in 2013 and 2015.
“The code is not in place to restrict one operation, but there are concerns that could come into play if there are multiple helicopter tour companies in the vicinity,” Knudson said. “So safety is a concern there, then also the noise that is associated with it. We received several complaints from residents on the island about the noise of the operation. So that was also a concern and a reason for the code in its existing form.”
After Bielke spoke, Rachel Maxwell and Matt Maxwell informed the council that they are currently looking into starting a skydiving business in Havasu, and they said their potential business would also benefit from changes to this ordinance.
Other speakers during the meeting included Optic Helicopters employees, several of its customers, representatives from Island Inn, and a local flight instructor – all in support of a change to the code. They argued that the company moving to the island would help reduce traffic at the airport, especially on busy weekends, it would provide a secure environment where customers wouldn’t be asked to walk across a taxiway, or near an open runway, they said it provided a boost to local businesses while operating there during the summer, and more.
Sheehy explained to those in attendance that the council has directed staff to look into it, and that it will be brought back for a public hearing where the council can discuss possible actions that could involve introducing a change to the ordinance. If such a change is introduced, it would come back for another public hearing and a final vote from the council.
Councilmember Jim Dolan asked that staff specifically look into creating a permitting pathway that would allow such a business to take off and land within city limits if they have received the proper approvals from the city. He said he doesn’t want to see the ordinance eliminated completely.
“As a balloon pilot I do like that there is a little bit of control by the city, to control such things as insurance, safety, and if we have a bad player it gives us the ability to do something,” he said.
Councilmember Nancy Campbell suggested an option to obtain a special use permit could be a good way to deal with it, as it would allow the city to review the operation again in the future if any unforeseen issues come up.
Knudson said city staff will be digging into the ordinance for the next month or two, estimating that an item could be placed on a future council agenda within the next 45 to 60 days.
“We will have to take a close look in terms of what we are trying to accomplish,” Knudson said. “How do we maintain the necessary safeguards so we avoid the possibility of any type of crash or those types of situations? Then we have to take a close look at what the impacts are on the residents in terms of noise. So we will take a look at what the possibilities are, while keeping those two criteria in mind.”
SIDEBAR:
Lake Havasu City Code 9.16.160: Aircraft and parachute landings and takeoffs
No aircraft, helicopter, glider, parachute, or person shall take off or land upon any public or private property within the city unless authorized by a special event permit. This section does not apply to emergency landings/takeoffs, medical and emergency helicopters, and military and National Guard personnel or aircraft.
