A new law concerning short term rental properties passed by the Arizona Legislature during its 2022 session will officially go into effect near the end of this month, and Lake Havasu City officials are looking ahead to how the changes could be implemented in Havasu.
Senate Bill 1168 was passed by the legislature and signed by Gov. Doug Ducey during the 2022 legislative session, giving cities and towns a few limited tools to address local issues with vacation rental properties. Lake Havasu City has been pushing for more local control of short term rentals since that power was taken away from cities by the state legislature in 2016.
Shortly after the bill was signed by Ducey in July, Lake Havasu City Mayor Cal Sheehy and City Manager Jess Knudson both said that the bill falls short of the city’s goal of full local control for cities to regulate vacation rentals, but it does provide a few additional tools that were not previously available.
Specifically, the bill will allow local governments to create permit or license requirements in order to operate a short term rental, it allow cities to require a 24-hour contact for the property to deal with any complaints or emergencies that arise, and cities may require neighbors in the immediate vicinity of a short term rental be notified of the property’s intended use. The bill also caps the civil penalties that can be imposed.
During the council meeting on Tuesday, Knudson told the council that staff is planning to bring a proposed ordinance for councilmembers to consider sometime soon - likely during one of the City Council’s October meetings.
Currently, short term rental properties are supposed to register with the Arizona Department of Revenue to ensure they are paying their transaction privilege taxes. But the new laws allows the city to create its own permitting process and requirements locally - although it also includes specific language governing when a city-issued license could be revoked rather than leaving those requirements up to the city.
Knudson said the proposal city staff is currently working on includes a requirement to obtain a permit from the city in order to operate a short term rental in town. But he said it’s still unclear what the best way to enforce those requirements will be.
Knudson told the council that Scottsdale is planning to dedicate several of its police officers to the task, fulltime.
“They are talking about having a five person team in their police department that is solely going to be used to enforce the registration and permit process for short term rentals,” Knudson said during Tuesday’s meeting. “If they are not permitted, the only way we know how to take a look at that situation and to enforce is to show up on Friday and see if anybody is there. So [Scottsdale] is creating a taskforce to do that.”
Havasu’s enforcement plans, if the council agrees to create the new ordinance, are still up in the air. Knudson said ideally the industry will step up to help out.
“If a property is in violation, we would love to have the industry - Airbnb, Vrbo, or others - enforce it on their end,” Knudson told Today’s News-Herald. “All they would have to do is remove the advertisement from their website. It’s easier for them to do that than for us to hire five police officers, or whatever number we would need in Havasu.”
Knudson said executives at Airbnb, which was a supporter of the bill, have said they will help cities with compliance. But it is still unclear what specific actions the online booking company will be willing to take to help cities make sure short term rental properties are complying with local permitting regulations.
