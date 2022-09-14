Vacation rental properties

Registration of vacation rental property and notification of neighbors was not included in the new law.

 file

A new law concerning short term rental properties passed by the Arizona Legislature during its 2022 session will officially go into effect near the end of this month, and Lake Havasu City officials are looking ahead to how the changes could be implemented in Havasu.

Senate Bill 1168 was passed by the legislature and signed by Gov. Doug Ducey during the 2022 legislative session, giving cities and towns a few limited tools to address local issues with vacation rental properties. Lake Havasu City has been pushing for more local control of short term rentals since that power was taken away from cities by the state legislature in 2016.

