Organizers of special events on Lake Havasu City property will need to put together a plan to clean up trash after the event concludes as part of the application process. They must also apply for a permit two months prior to the event rather than one month, and organizers will be able to see the exact criteria that will be used to evaluate their special event application if a proposed ordinance gets approved by the City Council on Tuesday.
The City Council voted unanimously in support of the changes when the ordinance was introduced at the council meeting on Sept. 28. The proposed ordinance includes several changes to Chapter 8 and Chapter 9 of city code, with many of the changes affecting or clarifying the special event application process itself. It also lays out all of the permitting criteria that all special event applications will be evaluated on, as well as what grounds such an application would be denied or revoked.
“In summary, what we are doing is just codifying what the process already is so that it brings clarity to our special event organizers, makes the process easier and more seamless as it moves through our city departments and give certainty to our event organizers,” said Mayor Cal Sheehy during the September meeting. “They, in turn, make our community so great with all the quality of life events that we have.”
Some of the other changes include extending the amount of time that an applicant can appeal a decision from five days to 10 days, and moving the deadline to submit an application back from 30 days prior to the event to 60 days. The changes also include a requirement that organizers submit a trash plan as part of the application process that ensures the area is cleaned up when the event is finished.
During the council meeting in September, Assistant to the City Manager Anthony Kozlowski told the council that city staff is also working on putting together a handbook for event organizers and promoters that will provide all the information needed about what is required to host a special event on city property or rights of way in Havasu, and what constitutes a special event.
“Special events are very important to the community. In order to streamline the process and make it a lot easier for applicants we are clarifying the special event application process within the ordinance,” Kozlowski said. “In the past, the special event application was more of a one-size-fits all, and didn’t properly communicate to the special event applicant the steps needed in order to assist staff in helping the applicant put on a safe and proper special event for the community and for the visitors alike.”
The ordinance also includes how the city will incorporate the new fire code City Council adopted in June – which aligned the city with the 2018 International Fire Code.
At the time, councilmembers had some concerns about one of the requirements in the code that stipulates special events provide “crowd managers” – one manager per 250 people in attendance. Fire Marshall Scott Hartman told the council at the time that the 2018 fire code already includes some flexibility for the number of crowd managers required to be adjusted locally as needed. He and Fire Chief Peter Pilafas both went through the required crowd manager training to see what it entails. Hartman reported the online course took them about an hour to complete, and its main emphasis is on keeping track of indoor areas with a focus on maintaining the ability to quickly and safely evacuate the area.
He said crowd managers would also play a role in outdoor events, but the ratio of managers to attendees at an outdoor event would not need to be as high.
“During the discussion for the fire code, it was my understanding that the will of this council was to ensure that the crowd manager component wasn’t going to be burdensome,” Sheehy said, after asking Kozlowski how this proposal deals with the crowd manager requirements in the new fire code.
“It won’t be burdensome,” Kozlowski responded. “We will work with the applicant to make them aware of what to expect, but most event promoters do have ample assistance when it comes to planning their event, and enough people on staff that we will help them through that process. If they do not have the means to do so, we will make sure that we have the proper city staff made available to make sure that they can still continue with their event.”
When, where and how to comment
The Lake Havasu City Council will hold its first meeting of the month on Tuesday, starting at 6 p.m. inside the council chambers located inside the police facility at 2360 N. McCulloch Blvd. The meeting is open for citizens to attend in person, it can be viewed live on channel 4 or streamed online at lhcaz.gov/tv.
There will be an open call to the public for residents to address the council on any matter within the city’s purview, and citizens can also speak on any item up for a public hearing. Comments can be delivered in person during the meeting, or they can be emailed to cityclerk@lhcaz.gov at least one hour prior to the start of the meeting.
Dixie Belle liquor license
The council will consider recommending approval of Dixie Belle’s application for a Series #8 conveyance liquor license, which would allow for sales and on-site consumption of spirituous liquors. The council will also consider recommending a Series #10 beer and wine store liquor license for Sunny Stop Gas at 1732 McCulloch Blvd.
The final decision on a liquor license application is made by the Arizona Department of Liquor Licenses and Control.
Spawr subdivision final plat
As part of the consent agenda, the council will consider approving the final plat for a commercial subdivision of about 5.5 acres of property zoned for light industrial at 2051 Spawr Circle. The final plat calls for the lot to be split in two – one 2.63 acres and the other 2.85 acres.
Pest and weed control
The City Council will consider awarding a bid for citywide pest and weed control services to Havasu Pest Control for a total of $142,620. Havasu Pest Control submitted the lower of two bids received – about $9,500 less than the bid from Parker Pest Control. The Havasu company’s bid came out to $25,445 for pest control and $117,175 for weed control, while the company from Parker bid $12,480 for pest control and $139,565 for weed control.
