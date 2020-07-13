Boards and commissions under the purview of the Lake Havasu City Council could be getting a makeover.
At its 6 p.m. meeting tonight, the City Council will consider an ordinance change to the city code articles governing the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board and the Airport Advisory Board. The biggest proposed changes to both boards include the frequency of meetings, changes to the powers and duties of the board, and instituting term limits for board members. Both articles were also rewritten so that the language and rules for the boards more closely reflect each other.
“The idea of these advisory boards is to allow for opportunities for the public to learn more about parks or the airport, really dig in, then provide that expertise and that feedback to the City Council,” said City Manager Jess Knudson. “This process allows that to happen.”
The issue originally came up during the annual planning session in February. After some discussion the City Council directed staff to look into changing the frequency of meetings, which had been scheduled on a monthly bases, to quarterly and to clarify what is expected of the board.
The current city code says the Parks and Recreation Board will be held at least once each month if there is business to transact while the Airport Board’s current direction is to meet, “at appropriate intervals, but no less than quarterly.” Under the proposed changes both boards would meet quarterly, or as needed.
“Right now we have certain times where we have a monthly meeting and at times – it is really not all the time, but sometimes – there is a meeting for the sake of having a meeting,” Knudson said. “So instead of following through with that type of approach, the council’s direction was to identify quarterly meetings and then additional meetings as required. So certainly they could meet as frequently as every month if an action is needed by the board. But this allows for more flexibility for how the meetings are scheduled and making sure that we are utilizing the residents who are volunteering for the positions on these boards in a powerful way.”
The proposal would also simplify the powers and duties identified in the city code. A list of seven specific duties for the Parks and Recreation Board, and eight for the Airport Advisory Board have been replaced with just one: “To act in an advisory capacity and make recommendations on matters under the purview of the City Council regarding the,” city parks and airport respectively.
“The purpose of these boards is to provide recommendations and feedback to the City Council,” Knudson said. “That was more clearly represented in this version of the city ordinance that is up for council action. When you start identifying things very specifically you are going to miss out on a few different aspects. This language allows the council to provide direction to the two boards in terms of what the rules and responsibilities are on a project by project, or issue by issue basis.”
The final major change proposed would be to limit board members to serving two 3-year terms, plus any unexpired term that they were appointed to fill. No members will be allowed to serve for more than 7.5 years in a row. Once a member reaches their limit, they would not be considered for appointment as a regular member again for at least one year.
Although term limits was not originally discussed during the planning session, Knudson said it has been discussed in the past and resurfaced as a viable possibility when the city received 20 applications to fill 11 vacant possessions on both boards and the Planning and Zoning Commission at the City Council meeting June 24.
“The number of applications for available seats that the city received when we asked the public to respond was truly outstanding,” Knudson said. “With that number of applications and that level of interest from the community it makes sense for us to try to get those interested onto our boards and commissions.”
Reaction from the boards
Following the planning session in February, the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board was told what was discussed and several members of the board expressed concern that decreasing the frequency of the meetings would only limit the public’s ability to provide their input to the city. After some discussion the board voted to recommend keeping the meetings monthly, rather than pursuing quarterly meetings.
The board has only met once since then, as the frequency of meetings has slowed during the coronavirus pandemic.
The Airport Advisory Board was also informed of what was discussed during the planning session. But the Airport Board was not able to have a full discussion or take any action because it was not on the agenda for the meeting. Councilman Jim Dolan, who serves as the council’s liaison to the board told Today’s News-Herald at the time that it would likely be placed on the agenda at a future board meeting, but the Airport Advisory Board hasn’t met since February.
Members of the Airport Board, including president Shannon Stebbens, have told Today’s News-Herald that they are confused by the motivation for the changes. Stebbens said in February the reason many of the Airport Board meetings had been canceled in the previous six months is because items that board members have requested to be included on the agenda have been mostly rejected, and when nothing is on the agenda the meeting gets canceled.
