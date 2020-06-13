The north end of the Bridgewater Channel is slowly filling with sand and needs to be dredged out, according to the Chemehuevi Tribe and property owners at the nearby Kings View Condominiums. But dredging efforts announced last year remain stalled since the death of the project organizer and complications from the ongoing pandemic.
“The Tribe was concerned about the depth of the north end at the entrance in the area past the Kings View Condos,” Tribal Planner Bill Cox said. “The issue was the continued infiltration of the Channel by sand from multiple sources. The sand was leaving only a very narrow passageway in the middle of the Channel, which was slowly filling in each year.”
That makes navigating the water difficult for the tribe’s Tecopa ferry boat. The constant churning of the water has also been eating away at the beach and property of Kings View Condos and neighboring areas for years, consultant Bill Pecsi said.
“Jim Salscheider was really our project manager,” Pecsi said. Salscheider, former president of the Lake Havasu Marine Association, died in November.
“Jim Salscheider was our point of contact for a couple of different cooperative projects through the Marine Association,” Cox said. “Jim brought several entities to the table including Bill Pecsi, the mayor’s office, State Parks, Rep. Gosar’s office and other stakeholders along the Channel. He was a driving force and strong advocate for the project.”
When the community lost Salscheider, the project “lost a huge resource,” Pecsi said.
At this point, both Cox and Pecsi are still interested in pursuing the project because it’s unlikely the siltation will change on its own. But the coronavirus pandemic isn’t helping the project advance, either.
“For the Tribe, the public health issues have laid heavy tasking on the Army Corps, and I am not sure how grant money is looking right now for non-covid related projects,” Cox said. “I still believe that the lead on this project belongs in Lake Havasu City from the point of view of permitting and grants.”
At the time the project was still in full discussion and making progress, bids in the range of $750,000 to $1 million were received for the work and engineering required, Cox said.
“We were pursuing a U.S. Dept of Transportation (FTA) Grant for route maintenance. The requisite paperwork was being assembled, and Jim was in contact with Sen. McSally and Rep Gosar’s offices regarding sponsorship and support of our request,” Cox said. “I personally do not know to what degree those conversations had succeeded. Jim seemed very upbeat at the time.”
Pecsi said they had hoped to have the dredging completed before the start of 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.