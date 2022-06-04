All charges have been dismissed against a Golden Valley woman accused in April for her alleged role in the attempted murder of an Arizona Department of Public Safety officer.
According to a motion filed May 26 by Deputy Mohave County Attorney Cameron Patt, defendant Tabitha Rubash, 21, was initially believed by prosecutors to be culpable in an April 1 shootout that reportedly took place between 48-year-old Lake Havasu City resident Juan M. Rodriguez and law enforcement officials. But if Rubash was directly involved in that confrontation, prosecutors have said it is unlikely to be proven.
“Initially, the state believed the defendant was culpable for the accusations against her,” Patt wrote in his motion last week. “However, after supplemental reports and a more thorough investigation of this case, the state has come to believe there is no reasonable likelihood of a conviction against her at this time … it is in the interest of justice to dismiss the charges against her.”
Mohave Superior Judge Douglas Camacho ruled May 27 that the case against Rubash be dismissed without prejudice.
The case began on April 1, when Rubash and Rodriguez were reportedly traveling by car through a Kingman neighborhood. Rodriguez was known to be a fugitive, wanted for sentencing after a previous conviction this year on charges related to the transportation of more than 1.3 pounds of methamphetamine for sale in Havasu.
Rodriguez was driving the vehicle when he allegedly failed to stop at a posted stop sign, as reported by Arizona Department of Public Safety Trooper Donald Shed. According to the initial report, Shed witnessed the infraction and attempted to initiate a traffic stop. Rodriguez reportedly attempted to flee from Shed, before trying to ram the trooper’s vehicle. Soon afterward, Rodriguez stopped as Shed ordered Rodriguez and Rubash to exit the vehicle.
According to initial reports, one of the vehicle’s occupants responded to Shed’s orders by firing upon the trooper with a fully-automatic weapon. Reports said that Shed attempted to retreat from the gunfire, and Rodriguez pursued him. Shed was struck in his shoulder during the exchange, before Rodriguez and Rubash allegedly made their escape.
Rodriguez was later found in the area of Kingman’s Mohave Community College campus, where he allegedly engaged in another exchange of gunfire with Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies. Rodriguez was himself injured during the exchange, and transported to a nearby hospital from the scene.
According to the sheriff’s office, Rodriguez was believed to have attempted to hide several items in the desert prior to his arrest. Those items may have included $30,000 in cash, and usable amounts of methamphetamine and fentanyl.
Last month, Rodriguez was sentenced to 17 years in prison for his previous charges of transporting dangerous drugs. He now awaits trial on additional charges of attempted first-degree murder, unlawful flight from law enforcement, possession of a weapon by a felon, endangerment, money laundering, three counts of aggravated assault, possession of narcotics for sale, possession of dangerous drugs for sale and one count of criminal damage to property.
Rodriguez’ next scheduled court appearance is expected to take place June 9 at a pre-trial conference.
