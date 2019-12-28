The case of an alleged sex-trafficking ring that encompassed seven Mohave County businesses has ended. After two years, almost $15,000 and more than 200 man-hours expended by Lake Havasu City Police Department, those accused of having central roles in the scheme may never be prosecuted.
Mohave County prosecutors filed a motion this week to dismiss all charges against the two remaining suspects awaiting trial in an alleged sex-trafficking ring in Bullhead and Lake Havasu City. Bullhead City resident Yuqin Shu, 56, and Shui Mei Ching, 53, of Las Vegas, were among seven suspects arrested last September after a two-year investigation by the Lake Havasu City and Bullhead City Police Departments, alongside U.S. Department of Homeland Security officials, into alleged prostitution and human trafficking at multiple massage parlors throughout Mohave County.
Shu was accused of money laundering in the case, while Ching was accused of maintaining a house of prostitution and receiving the earnings of a prostitute.
The dismissal of their cases by prosecutors follows those of former Bullhead City residents Amanda Yamauchi, 47, and Dean Bassett, 53. Yamauchi owned four of the businesses allegedly involved in trafficking undocumented Chinese immigrants for prostitution, the utilities for which were registered under Bassett’s name. Yamauchi and Bassett were accused of being among the operation’s alleged ringleaders, until their cases were dismissed earlier this month due to the lack of availability of federal agents in the investigation to testify.
For Mohave County prosecutors, the case began to unravel in November, when attempts to secure testimony by U.S. Department of Homeland Security agents who investigated the case could not be made available to testify in Mohave Superior Court.
The investigation began in 2016, when police received complaints of possible acts of prostitution taking place at three massage parlors in Havasu, and four more in the Bullhead City area. After conducting surveillance operations at each location, investigators allegedly began to suspect businesses were engaged in the trafficking of women between the massage parlors. Police contacted the Department of Homeland Security, and agents were dispatched to Mohave County to assist in the investigation.
Police say DHS investigators took a leading role in the investigation. According to DHS reports obtained last week by Today’s News-Herald, the two undercover DHS agents involved in the case, identified only as “Sergio” and “Arturo,” visited each of the seven massage parlors and paid women identified as alleged human trafficking victims in exchange for sex acts as many as 10 times before the investigation concluded.
One of the massage parlors allegedly involved, located in Bullhead City, was registered to Shu. According to Shu’s attorney, however, it was never clear whether Shu herself was accused of being a perpetrator or a victim in the alleged enterprise.
“The state was alleging she was involved because her name was on the business license of one of the locations in Bullhead City,” said Havasu-based attorney Brad Rideout. “But the people really running operations like this usually have other people register the businesses in their names – that’s how they cover their tracks.”
Of the undercover DHS agents’ alleged methods while undercover during the investigation, Rideout expressed dismay. Rideout said last week that the absence of those agents during prosecution could be attributed to one principle: “The four C’s: Cops Can’t Commit Crimes.” Without full disclosure of those agents’ names by the Department of Homeland Security, Rideout says the cases raises legal concerns for another reason.
“I’m concerned that the federal government is using discovery rules to hide the identities of these agents, much in the way that churches might hide the identities of predatory priests … people would like to know these agents are out there. It’s concerning for a lot of people … agents need to be accountable. Not all DHS agents are bad, but it shows that the moral compass of the agency is bad.”
Ching was the owner of one of the businesses investigated by DHS officials on the 1900 block of Mesquite Boulevard, where several of the alleged sex acts took place. According to police, Ching was found to have never reported earnings or wages from her business to the Arizona Department of Economic Security since purchasing her business in 2017.
When officers served a search warrant at Ching’s business last September, they arrested 45-year-old Utah resident Fang Fang Chen on charges of prostitution. Bullhead City resident Dennis R. Weber, 65, was arrested on charges of solicitation of prostitution when he was found in Chen’s company at the business.
Chen’s boyfriend, 41-year-old Utah resident Stephen C. Hansen, was arrested on charges of pandering when detectives learned that he allegedly transported Shen to massage parlors between Arizona, California and Utah to perform sexual favors in exchange for U.S. currency.
Chen and Weber pleaded guilty last year to the charges against them. Chen received 56 days’ credit for time served in jail, and was fined $600. Weber received a 10-day suspended jail sentence, was sentenced to one year of probation and counseling, and was fined $750. Hansen pleaded guilty to charges of attempted pandering, and was sentenced to two years’ probation.
