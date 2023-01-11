Crimes in cyberspace aren’t always easy to prosecute. And for a Lake Havasu City man accused of engaging in inappropriate online chats with girls as young as 14 years old, a decision last week to dismiss his case came down to a matter of jurisdiction.

Mohave County prosecutors last week filed a motion to dismiss charges against 39-year-old Christopher M. Thomas, who was charged 16 months ago with felony charges including two counts of attempted sexual exploitation of a minor, and two counts of luring a minor for sexual exploitation. The motion was filed last Wednesday in Mohave Superior Court on the grounds that California officials had declined to prosecute the case, and that there was no evidence to show that the offenses had been committed in Arizona.

