Crimes in cyberspace aren’t always easy to prosecute. And for a Lake Havasu City man accused of engaging in inappropriate online chats with girls as young as 14 years old, a decision last week to dismiss his case came down to a matter of jurisdiction.
Mohave County prosecutors last week filed a motion to dismiss charges against 39-year-old Christopher M. Thomas, who was charged 16 months ago with felony charges including two counts of attempted sexual exploitation of a minor, and two counts of luring a minor for sexual exploitation. The motion was filed last Wednesday in Mohave Superior Court on the grounds that California officials had declined to prosecute the case, and that there was no evidence to show that the offenses had been committed in Arizona.
According to the Lake Havasu City Police Department, the exchange of messages and images between Thomas and the victims may have begun in 2020, and continued through 2021 - Until Thomas’ wife discovered his alleged activities online.
Police say that Thomas’ wife confronted him, and Thomas admitted to engaging in inappropriate conversations with female online users. She allegedly discovered in September of 2021 that the conversations included girls as young as 14 years old.
Thomas’ wife reportedly told an acquaintance of her discovery, and that acquaintance informed police investigators. Police spoke with Thomas in an interview at the Lake Havasu City Police Department on Sept. 8 of that year. According to statements allegedly made by Thomas, leaders at his church recommended that he give a statement in the case to investigators.
The problem, according to court records, was that Thomas was at that time employed by Pacific Gas & Electric in California. According to statements by Thomas’ attorney, Deputy Mohave County Public Defender Paul Amann, Thomas’ alleged online communications took place only while Thomas was in California. Amann requested that the matter be dismissed last November on the grounds that Mohave County did not have jurisdiction to prosecute Thomas in the case.
Mohave Superior Judge Douglas Camacho ordered that the case against Thomas be dismissed at a Jan. 6 hearing.
