Felony charges have been dismissed against a professional snowboarder accused of driving under the influence during an accident that left one man with serious injuries.
Mohave County Superior Court Judge Rick Lambert approved a motion this week to dismiss the case against 20-year-old California resident Cody K. Potter without prejudice, following a successful request by Potter’s defense to suppress toxicology evidence against the defendant.
Potter was arrested Oct. 20 after Lake Havasu City Police officers were received reports of a vehicle accident at the 700 block of London Bridge Road. Paramedics were already treating an injured motorcyclist at the scene when officers arrived, according to the police report, and Potter was seated with an acquaintance. According to police, Potter appeared to be “extremely” intoxicated when officers attempted to speak to him.
The victim was transported to Havasu Regional Medical Center, where he was treated for serious injuries. Officers were later informed by medical staff that the victim’s injuries may have been fatal.
Potter agreed to perform a series of field sobriety tests at the scene, the report said, but was unable to complete them. Potter was transported to Lake Havasu City Jail on felony charges of DUI and aggravated assault.
According to Tempe-based attorney Matthew Lopez, officers attempted to test Potter’s breath to determine his possible level of intoxication while in custody. Potter made several unsuccessful attempts to offer a breath sample, Lopez argued, but was unable to do so. Throughout Potter’s interaction with officers at the jail, Lopez said Potter asked repeatedly to use the facility’s restroom – a request granted only after Potter consented to have his blood drawn, Lopez said.
The results of that test, according to Deputy Mohave County Attorney Gregory McPhillips, showed Potter’s blood-alcohol concentration to be 0.258% at the time of his arrest.
Lopez argued that Potter’s blood sample, used to test his possible level of intoxication, was acquired under coercion by the Lake Havasu City Police Department, and filed a motion to suppress the results of that testing in February.
That motion was approved by Judge Lambert, and prosecutors filed a motion to dismiss all charges against Potter without prejudice. Lambert approved the motion to dismiss last week.
“At trial, the state will not be able to present evidence that the defendant’s blood-alcohol content was 0.258%,” McPhillips wrote in his motion. “As such, the state cannot prove the defendant was either impaired by alcohol or criminally reckless while driving.”
The victim survived his injuries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.