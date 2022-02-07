Mohave County prosecutors dismissed charges against four defendants last week in an alleged cocaine conspiracy that took place in Lake Havasu City. Three other defendants have already accepted plea agreements in the case, and only one is now awaiting trial.
Phoenix resident Alonso Mendoza, 38, is believed by authorities to have been the leading figure in the sale of cocaine throughout Havasu as of two years ago. Of eight people arrested in the case last year, Mendoza will now be the sole suspect to stand trial this March.
Charges were dismissed on Feb. 2 against co-defendants including Mendoza’s girlfriend, Phoenix resident Yohanna Altamiranno, 35, of Phoenix; as against well as Havasu residents Nicanor Corona, 38, Julio Cabrera-Leon, 36, and Mendoza’s brother, 35-year-old Fernando Mendoza.
Mohave County Superior Judges Billy Sipe and Rick Lambert agreed to dismiss the cases under motions filed Jan. 31 by Deputy Mohave County Attorney Amanda Claerhout. According to court documents, Claerhout filed to dismiss the cases due to a lack of evidence against all defendants - with the exception of Alonso Mendoza.
“Overall, the investigation may have lasted too long,” Claerhout told Today’s News-Herald on Monday. “Once I was done going through everything we got from the investigation, I didn’t think it was enough to prove the involvement of (Mendoza’s) co-conspirators. We’re still taking our main target to trial.”
A complicated case
Investigation in the case began in August 2019, and involved multiple law enforcement agencies. According to the Lake Havasu City Police Department, Mendoza orchestrated the sale of cocaine in Havasu through multiple intermediaries - which Claerhout said may have included Mendoza’s seven co-defendants.
In February 2020, co-defendant Christian Nava, 30, of Havasu, was arrested during a traffic stop after Lake Havasu City Police officers allegedly found him to be in possession of one pound of cocaine. Investigators examined Nava’s text message history, and allegedly found an exchange of more than 200 messages between Nava and Mendoza which allegedly detailed the sale of narcotics throughout Havasu.
According to police, Mendoza directed Nava to deliver quantities of cocaine throughout the Havasu area. Police implicated Mendoza’s brother in their investigation, as well as Corona and Cabrera-Leon. Also indicted in the case were Havasu residents Michael Brewer, 36, and Mario Delgado, 34.
Alonso Mendoza was arrested March 11, when police learned that he would be traveling to Havasu. According to investigators, Mendoza drove from Phoenix with the intent of personally transporting cocaine for sale in Havasu, accompanied by Altamiranno. Officers intercepted Mendoza, and served warrants to search Mendoza’s Phoenix home, as well as Mendoza’s storage locker on Empire Drive.
Investigators found a mobile phone in Mendoza’s residence, which allegedly contained a text message history that detailed a shipment of cocaine, for which Delgado would allegedly accept payment.
And in Mendoza’s storage locker, detectives allegedly found more than a half-pound of cocaine.
Best laid plans
Despite the alleged digital evidence at hand, Claerhout didn’t believe as of this week that the state could prove conclusively the involvement of the alleged co-conspirators.
“We can prove that Mendoza would always stop at his storage locker when he drove into Havasu,” Claerhout said. “We can prove that afterward, he would always go to the homes of the co-defendants. But it’s not enough to show a jury that his co-defendants were directly involved in the sale of drugs.”
Brewer signed an agreement with Mohave County prosecutors in November, under which he pleaded guilty to one felony count of possession of drug paraphernalia. Brewer was ultimately sentenced to one year of supervised probation.
Delgado signed an identical plea agreement last month, for which he is scheduled to be sentenced Feb. 24. That agreement, however, may need to be changed in light of recent dismissals in the case.
“His defense and I are still figuring out the logistics of that agreement,” Claerhout said. “I don’t feel good about it. I never take dismissals lightly … it would have been better if we’d wrapped this up sooner.”
As of Monday, Alonso Mendoza remained free from custody on $100,000 bond. He is expected to stand trial March 8 on charges of conspiracy to sell narcotics and possession of narcotics for sale.
