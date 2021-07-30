Formal murder charges have been filed in the case of the death of a woman who was to be the chef at a new restaurant. Danielle Nicole France, 38, has been charged in the October 2020 death of Cori Davis, 27.
La Paz County Sheriff Will Ponce said France is currently in custody in Virginia and awaiting extradition to Arizona.
Davis had been hired to serve as the chef for a new seafood and pasta restaurant, the Wet Clam. The restaurant is located in Lake Havasu City.
According to media reports, Davis was last seen alive Oct. 16, 2020. Her body was found Oct. 22 in a ravine near Rio Vista Road and Crow’s Nest Drive.
A complaint against France was filed May 13, 2021 in Parker Justice Court. A warrant was issued for her arrest. She is facing four felony counts: First degree murder (premeditation), second degree murder (deliberate act), abandoning or concealing a dead body, and tampering with or altering or destroying physical evidence.
The case number is J-1506-CF-2021000058.
According to court records, France was arrested Oct. 24, 2020 in Maricopa County for unlawful use of a means of transportation. When that case was adjudicated, she was extradited to Virginia on unrelated charges. Ponce said it wasn’t until she was in Virginia that the warrant out of La Paz County caught up with her.
Ponce said he did not know where in Virginia France was being held.
“She has refused to waive extradition, causing the process to be lengthened, instead of returning at will and facing the charges against her,” Ponce said in an e-mail to the Pioneer.
On their Facebook page, the Wet Clam noted these developments in the case.
They offered discounts in Davis’s name until July 31. They also promised to make donations to the Arizona Coalition to End Domestic Violence.
“We are finally on our way to justice for Cori! Her ex-girlfriend has officially been charged with her homicide,” they said “We love you Chefboya Cori, forever and always.”
