A Lake Havasu City man has been arraigned on charges of second-degree murder in a shooting that took place earlier this month.
Carter R. Beckwith, 18, appeared for arraignment Thursday in the court of Mohave Superior Court Judge Douglas Camacho. Beckwith was arrested July 10 after fatally shooting 19-year-old Havasu resident Daemon Petetan at an address on Alpine Drive.
Police initially charged Beckwith with one count of premeditated first-degree murder, and Beckwith’s bond was set at $1 million during an initial court appearance last week.
Mystery still surrounds the case this weekend, as well as Beckwith’s possible motive in the shooting. As of Friday afternoon, the Lake Havasu City Police Department has yet to issue an incident report in the case. Deputy Mohave County Attorney Leroy Albright was unavailable to speak with Today’s News-Herald about the accusation against Beckwith, or why the initial charge was reduced to second-degree murder, as of Friday afternoon.
Lake Havasu City Police officers were called to the 2300 block of Alpine Drive in the early hours of July 10 after receiving reports of a shooting. Petetan was found with a gunshot wound to his chest, and was declared dead at the scene.
Investigators ultimately identified Beckwith as the party responsible, and attempted to locate Beckwith that morning.
According to police, Beckwith was also believed to have committed two vehicle burglaries prior to the shooting, during which two firearms were allegedly stolen.
Hours after the shooting took place, law enforcement officials found Beckwith asleep in his vehicle, in the town of Parker. Police say that Beckwith intended to flee to California after the shooting incident took place, but stopped in Parker to sleep. According to statements by police, Beckwith was found in possession of the allegedly stolen firearms.
Beckwith was transported to Lake Havasu City Jail, where police say he admitted to the shooting when questioned by detectives in the case. Beckwith allegedly denied stealing the weapons in his possession.
Today’s News-Herald’s coverage of Beckwith’s case will continue as more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.