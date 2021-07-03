At approximately 2:20 p.m. on Friday, a garage fire was reported by the homeowner in the 3200 block of Pintail Drive, according to Lake Havasu City Fire Department.
The occupants discovered smoke coming from garage of the residence and self-evacuated.
The first arriving fire company reported a working garage fire. Four Engine Companies, one Ladder Truck, a Medic unit and a Battalion Chief responded to the fire and gained control of the fire within nine minutes.
One additional Chief Officer assisted with command, one fire investigator responded for investigation and CERT responded multiple members to provided rehab support for firefighters in the 110 degree weather.
There were no reported injuries to the firefighters or occupants. One CERT team member was treated and transported to Havasu Regional Medical Center with heat related illness.
Crews remained on the scene an additional hour conducting overhaul operations.
The cause of the fire was overheating of charging lithium batteries.
