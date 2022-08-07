Mohave County residents who may want to install electric charging stations on their properties are now facing a wall of red tape in their efforts to be environmentally conscious.
The issue was brought before the Mohave County Supervisors this week by Topock resident Chuck DeShazer, who intended to install an electric charging station on his property earlier this year. But according to county ordinance, electrical service is not permitted on zoned single-family residential properties, outside of what the county deems to be a permissible use. Permissible uses may include normal household electrical needs, but an electric charging station isn’t among them, according to Mohave County Development Services Director Tim Walsh.
“It has been the department’s practice for more than 20 years not to allow an electrical permit on a vacant lot without an approved use (for a home, temporary RV, garage or etc),” Walsh wrote in a July 20 memorandum to the Mohave County Board of Supervisors. “The practice’s purpose is to support the development of parcels in accordance with the zoning ordinance. Once electricity is provided to a site, it is difficult to have it removed, and the electrical service allows for many uses whether they are allowed or not.”
But according to DeShazer, it’s an ordinance that may have to be changed sooner or later, as the demand for vehicle charging stations may continue over the next decade.
“Whether you agree or disagree, we’re going to have electric vehicles being made by all the different manufacturers - and you’re telling me that nobody in Mohave County is going to have an approved charging station on their property,” DeShazer said on Monday.
DeShazer also took exception to Development Services officials refusing to accept his submitted permits for a vehicle charging station - circumventing his ability to possibly argue his case should they be denied through procedure.
“I have no place to go under the law,” DeShazer said. “The only way to get the board or the courts involved is to get a denial of my permit. They’re telling me they can refuse my permits without denying them … that’s like the sheriff’s office refusing to approve a background check (if DeShazer were to attempt to buy a gun). They wouldn’t be denying me my Second Amendment rights, but they also wouldn’t be letting me buy a gun.”
According to DeShazer, county officials’ interpretation of zoning law (as it relates to electric charging stations) is an unnecessary and incomprehensible hindrance to electrical customers.
“I don’t have to go to the planning and zoning commission to get a water meter turned on. I can go to the Golden Shores Water District. So why has (the county) put themselves between a private (electric) company and myself?”
But Walsh says the “permitted use” ordinance exists to mitigate the possibility that electrical service may be abused, such as in the instance of an unpermitted recreational vehicle connecting to the service without proper sanitary fees.
“We’ve seen numerous cases where the power pole has been issued as part of another project,” Walsh said on Monday. “Once the power pole was installed, the remainder of the project was not completed. The power ole was installed, then the rest of the project was abandoned. Once a power pole is on a vacant property, it’s easy to pull in with an RV and connect to that power.”
Mohave County Supervisor Hildy Angius commented at the meeting that Mohave County ordinance may need to be clearer about approved uses for electricity on vacant properties, in light of possible future demands.
“As we go into the future with this electric stuff, we’re going to have to explain it a little better.”
Walsh said this week that his department has drafted a permit processing policy to be applied to similar considerations in the future, to be later submitted to the county’s governing board.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors tabled the issue at its meeting in Kingman on Monday, to be brought back for further discussion at a future meeting.
