Mohave County residents who may want to install electric charging stations on their properties are now facing a wall of red tape in their efforts to be environmentally conscious.

The issue was brought before the Mohave County Supervisors this week by Topock resident Chuck DeShazer, who intended to install an electric charging station on his property earlier this year. But according to county ordinance, electrical service is not permitted on zoned single-family residential properties, outside of what the county deems to be a permissible use. Permissible uses may include normal household electrical needs, but an electric charging station isn’t among them, according to Mohave County Development Services Director Tim Walsh.

