Poker Run

Reckless Productions welcomed over 200 participants for the Sweetheart Poker Run at Copper Still Distillery on Feb. 11.

 Courtesy of Malerie Kerekes

Veterans searching for an animal companion may find their match at the Vets and Pets Poker Charity Run set for this Saturday.

Starting and ending at the Western Arizona Humane Society, participating riders can register between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. on the day of the event before departing on the run. Proceeds collected from Saturday morning’s registration will go towards sponsoring adoption costs for veterans looking for a new pet, Humane Society volunteer Heather Petersen says.

