Veterans searching for an animal companion may find their match at the Vets and Pets Poker Charity Run set for this Saturday.
Starting and ending at the Western Arizona Humane Society, participating riders can register between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. on the day of the event before departing on the run. Proceeds collected from Saturday morning’s registration will go towards sponsoring adoption costs for veterans looking for a new pet, Humane Society volunteer Heather Petersen says.
Hosted in conjunction with Reckless Productions and the Havasu Renegade Riders motorcycle club, the charity event is expected to welcome over 300 attendees. Malerie Kerekes, event coordinator and owner of the nonprofit production company, bases her estimated attendance number on her Sweetheart Poker Run, which welcomed over 200 individuals to Copper Still Distillery in February.
“Veterans need support and so do these animals,” Kerekes said. “A companion dog is always a good option.”
Adoptions of other animals residing at the shelter, such as reptiles or bunnies, will also be covered for veterans, Petersen adds.
Attendees and participants are encouraged to bring donation items for the Humane Society. Current needs include Pedigree dog and cat food, blankets, toys and towels, Petersen says.
Stops for the poker run will take riders to Win Win Bingo Casino and American Legion Post 81 in Havasu. One scheduled stop in Parker will bring participants to the town’s VFW Post 7061.
All hands must be returned to the Humane Society by 2 p.m., Kerekes says. Food for the event will be provided by Bandit BBQ while various vendors will be on-site. Live music will be performed by local band Sacred Stone. Attendees can also visit the event’s beer garden, which will feature Romer Beverage Company.
Non-riding individuals can arrive at the Humane Society during the afternoon to enjoy the start of the festivities. Adoptions for the event will end at 4 p.m., while the main event will close down at 5 p.m., Kerekes says. Individuals who wish to bring their own pets to the event must have them leashed and up-to-date on vaccinations.
“It’s a community driven and pet-friendly event,” Kerekes said. “Everybody’s going to win a little something. There’s a lot of perks.”
