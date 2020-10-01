Two Lake Havasu City residents were arrested last month after allegedly fleeing from an attempted traffic stop.
According to the Lake Havasu City Police Department, officers attempted to intercept a vehicle entering Havasu on Sept. 17, from the Parker area. The vehicle was occupied by driver Hayley N. Thomas, 20, with a passenger identified as William A. Brooks, 50. Police say they obtained a warrant in advance to search the vehicle, which they encountered early that morning.
When officers allegedly attempted to stop the vehicle on State Route 95, Thomas refused to pull over. Officers pursued the vehicle almost three miles into central Havasu, where Thomas allegedly fled at double the posted speed limit through several residential neighborhoods. Police say that when Thomas attempted to turn onto Trotwood Drive from McCulloch Boulevard, Thomas lost control of the vehicle and crashed into private property.
After the accident, police say Thomas attempted to perform a U-turn onto the road. She was stopped when pursuing officers blocked her escape with a police cruiser positioned at her driver’s side. According to the report, Thomas and Brooks exited the vehicle from its passenger’s side and attempted to run from officers.
Brooks soon surrendered to pursuing officers, the report said, but Thomas allegedly continued to flee. Officers caught up to Thomas and restrained her at the scene. Both were transported to Lake Havasu City Jail without further incident.
Police say Brooks and Thomas were at the center of an investigation into possible heroin sales in Havasu. According to the report, investigators believed Brooks and Thomas traveled to the Phoenix area to purchase large quantities of heroin, which they transported to Havasu.
Officers allegedly found syringes in Thomas’ vehicle, one of which contained suspected heroin. Police say a soda can and a plastic bag containing suspected heroin residue were also found inside the vehicle. Officers also found a pipe containing suspected marijuana residue in the vehicle, the report said.
Brooks has been charged with counts of resisting arrest, possession of narcotics, possession of drug paraphernalia and tampering with evidence. Thomas has been charged with counts of resisting arrest, possession of narcotics, possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful flight from law enforcement, hit-and-run, reckless driving and criminal damage to property.
As of Wednesday afternoon, neither Brooks nor Thomas appeared to be in custody at Mohave County Jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.