Skilled with his hands and with his mind, Don Schrecengost found refuge working with electronics and being a teacher to his fellow comrades during his time with the United States Air Force. After embarking on a 30-day road trip to the Seattle’s World Fair following his high school graduation in 1962, he signed himself up for the Air Force in hopes of one day becoming a pilot.
When his dreams of flying were derailed by the discovery of his less than adequate eyesight, Schrecengost made the choice to continue on with the military.
“I always wanted to be a pilot. When I was a kid, I used to build model airplanes. I had things in my room where you open the door and the plane would fly across all hooked up with strings, that sort of stuff. It was really cool,” Schrecengost remembered. “I was really into the whole thing so I enlisted knowing I would have to become an officer. Then, I found out that my eyes weren’t sufficient for being a pilot. I did very, very well on the entrance tests so I decided to get into electronics and went to school for electronics. I did very, very well there and stayed on as an instructor.”
Schrecengost made his way to become a Certified Technical Instructor through classes offered by the University of Denver while he was stationed at Denver’s Lowry Air Force Base.
“For me, it was a really, really good opportunity to go to school because I learned electronics, I learned to be an instructor, I learned software programming in the early days of computers,” Schrecengost said. “The University of Denver would do classes at the base that you could do and they’re free.”
An interesting part of being an instructor, as Schrecengost points out, is the fact that he held the rank above the highest ranking student in his class.
“I had a class of officers one time where there was a colonel, so I was a one star general for the duration of the class. Of course, in the class with low paying benefits,” Schrecengost said. “That’s part of the UCMJ, the Universal Code of Military Justice. That was an interesting thing that I found out.”
Out of the memories that live on in the 77-year-old veteran’s mind, some are not able to be disclosed due to their status of “classified.”
“The stuff that I did in the service is still top secret and some things, I just can’t talk about,” Schrecengost added. “Something that is non-classified, I went to a class in Massachusetts that was at the L.G. Hanscom Field. I went to a class that was held at the place that manufactured a piece of our equipment. That was quite a memory because the people at that place really treated us well. They wanted to make sure their equipment was used properly, maintained properly, and so they taught us very well.”
Schrecengost was enlisted in the Air Force during the Vietnam War but remained in the U.S. for the duration of his service.
“I was never officially in Vietnam,” Schrecengost said. “I know a lot of people that were and some, of course, didn’t come back alive.”
In October of 1962, the Cuban Missile Crisis happened. Schrecengost had only been in the military for three months when he received his first taste of what it meant to serve and protect your country.
“The Russians were putting missiles in Cuba and they were clearly able to strike the United States. That’s when President Kennedy issued an ultimatum and lined up the warships,” Schrecengost said. “He was going to get them out of there and they backed out which is good.”
The 18-year-old high school graduate faced fear in what he was ordered to do next.
“For a new recruit like me, they closed the Lowry Air Force Base where I was at and they handed us guns and we patrolled the perimeter. I was 18 years old. That’s a scary thing. You didn’t have a choice. That was an order,” Schrecengost recounted. “There’s a bunch of us 18 year olds because it’s a training base we’re talking about. So, there’s a bunch of us young guys and we’re out there walking a hundred yard perimeter. That’s scary.”
To help him move through life, Schrecengost relied on his faith to remain in good spirits.
“There weren’t too many rough times but the thing that kept me going through almost everything, and it still does, is faith,” Schrecengost said. “I talk to God and occasionally, he talks to me. Probably more than I know.”
Staying active during his time in the military also broadened his connection to those he served alongside.
“I used to go on a bunch of temporary duty things. I was on the Lowry Air Force Base softball team so I used to travel for that. We won the ATC, that’s the Air Training Command, championship in 1964 I think it was,” Schrecengost said. “I had a wonderful time doing that. You meet really neat people and you see a different side of people when you play with them as opposed to work with them.”
The next chapter of his life lasted for 30 years, from 1966 until 1996, when Schrecengost went to work for IBM in Boulder, Colorado.
“I got out [of the Air Force] on July 31, 1966. I was in for four years. I started work at IBM on August 1, 1966. Basically walk out this door and walk in that door,” Schrecengost said. “When I first joined IBM in 1966, the acronym IBM meant ‘I’ve been moved.’ It was one of those things that if you wanted to work at IBM, you had to move and go where they needed you.”
Schrecengost accounts his willingness to remain in one place in order to establish roots as his reason for not relocating for job assignments within the company.
“I sort of refused to do that and turned down a couple of promotions that would have required me to move someplace I did not want to move to,” Schrecengost said. “I stayed with IBM my entire career in Boulder, Colorado. I think it was 12 different jobs in five different divisions and never left Boulder.”
After retiring from IBM in 1996, the veteran came across another passion that he turned into a profit.
“I did consulting work for a few years after that and then I started my woodworking business and found out I was pretty good at it,” Schrecengost said. “I made furniture, fixtures, and all sorts of stuff. I turned my hobby into a business more or less and it paid off.”
Although he is retired now, Schrecengost is a part of the Woodworking Ministry at Lake Havasu City’s Mount Olive Lutheran Church.
“I’ve been doing [woodworking] since I was 15 years old,” Schrecengost said. “It’s like a hobby but I make stuff to sell.”
Schrecengost now enjoys life in Havasu with his wife along with their two Shih Tzu and Pomeranian mix puppies. He remains active in life while tending to his well-loved garden, a hobby he remembers participating in with his father when he was younger.
“My woodworking is my fun but I also like to walk and get outside. I like gardening. I have a garden and I like to grow flowers. My irises are my pride and joy. They are a challenge in Lake Havasu [because] of the heat,” Schrecengost said. “I also enjoy bowling. I used to run the youth bowling program here with a lady and I’m a certified coach.”
Being the fourth of ten siblings, Schrecengost strayed away from his large family occasionally to venture out on his own as a child. He credits the military for fulfilling the lack of discipline he did not have in his life.
“I would go out into the woods and camp for a weekend. When I was 10 years old, I would do that. That was a very important part of what I was doing at the time. Some of that was because I just didn’t have the discipline to stay with the family,” Schrecengost added. “The military gave me that discipline. They gave me the focus and part of that I didn’t like. That whole idea of being told to do something and you just say, ‘Yes, sir!’, that kind of rankled me a little bit from time to time.”
One aspect of the military that the veteran finds to go unnoticed is the availability of benefits for service members.
“You don’t hear it very often but I think the one thing that people could really stand to learn about the military is the GI benefits. My schooling was all done through the GI benefits when I was in the service,” Schrecengost continued. “You hear about it from time to time. I know people who were in the military who still haven’t used their GI benefits for a loan. I don’t understand that. That saves you a lot of money.”
Despite the setback he faced when he realized his dreams of becoming a pilot would not come to fruition, Schrecengost never gave up and made his time in the Air Force worthwhile.
“I decided early on that I was just going to make the best of it and I succeeded,” Schrecengost said. “I enjoyed my time in the military. I didn’t love it or want to make it a career but I enjoyed it and I made the most of it. I tried to do the right thing.”
