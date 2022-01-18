Things are heating up in the kitchen in the WAVE JTED Culinary and Hospitality building.
On Tuesday afternoon, 14 Lake Havasu High School students enrolled in the WAVE culinary program took part in a practice C-CAP (Careers through Culinary Arts Programs) competition. The young chefs are practicing for competitions happening in February and March where more than $100,000 worth of scholarship funds are on the table.
The nine seniors and five juniors were tasked with preparing a salad and two French omelets in 75 minutes on Tuesday which is what they will have to do again at the preliminary competition on Feb. 5 WAVE Culinary instructor Karla Desper says.
“From the 150 to 250 juniors and seniors who participate they chose the top 10 juniors and 30 seniors,” Desper said. “The 30 seniors all get scholarships we just don’t know how much yet.”
Last year, three seniors in Desper’s program were awarded a combined total of $24,000 in scholarship money.
Desper said before the final competition on March 26, the 30 seniors do one-on-one interviews with representative chefs from C-CAP. Jill Smith, Arizona program director for C-PAC, says the non-profit does that to get a “whole picture of the student.”
The fourteen students representing the Lake Havasu City program this year are a mixture of chefs brand new to the C-CAP competition world and those who went through the ringer last year as juniors.
Bradley Torres, a first time junior, said that going into the competition he is most nervous about getting his cucumber fans with the salad out. But senior Ollie Hagan says that nerves are something that her prior experience is going to help her overcome.
“I was really nervous last year,” Hagan said. “But coming back is going to help that because I’ve seen that it is the same old kitchen that looks the same to the ones we practiced with…you just have to treat it as your own.”
The practice competition was being judged by two local chefs, Sara Freick from Martini Bay and Toby Bondra from Cha-Bones. Desper says the WAVE culinary program has a strong relationship with the Lake Havasu City service and hospitality industry since Desper encourages her students to get jobs at local kitchens.
“The thing that is good for Havasu…,” Desper said about supporting the culinary program. “...is that the students come back and work in the industry here. We always want our kids back here to open their restaurants.”
Before the Feb. 5 competition, WAVE culinary is holding a Dinner Series Community event at their 1540 S Palo Verde Blvd location on Jan. 26.
